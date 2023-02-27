Greyhound Bar Cup round-up: Killarney Celtic power to quarter-finals at Castleisland’s expense

GREYHOUND BAR CUP (round of 16)

Killarney Celtic 5

Castleisland 0

Killarney Celtic advanced to the next round of the competition with surprising ease defeating Castleisland in impressive fashion at Celtic Park on Friday night. They lost three key players to Kerry FC, but they always have the capacity to come up with good replacements and two of their new recruits Witness Odirile and Dylan O’Callaghan were on the scoreboard in this game.

They went ahead in the 10th minute with a Lee Downing goal and they were two goals to the good before half-time with a fine strike by Dylan O’Callaghan.

New signing Witness Odirile made the headlines in the second half scoring twice, while Lee Downing scored a second goal for himself to complete a comprehensive win for the defending champions.

Castleisland manager Edmond Harnett says his side turned in a very disappointing performance. He said his side were no match for a fired up Celtic side and they paid a heavy price. Celtic dominated all aspects of the game from minute 1 until the 90 were up.

They led 2-0 at the break and despite an improved showing from the islanders in the second half where they did have a go at it but in doing so left huge gaps and Celtic fully exploited them to add three more unanswered goals and go safely into the quarter-final with minimal fuss.

While Celtic were awesome we definitely weren't at the races.in it was probably our worst performance ever in my time in charge of the team.

Castleisland B 3

Strand Road 1

Strand Road got in the back door to this round of the competition as the previous week they were defeated by Listowel Celtic, but the Fealesiders were eliminated after they were deemed to have used an illegal player.

The Tralee side travelled out the road to Georgie O’Callaghan Park on Sunday morning for this cup tie and after an entertaining game the home side came out on top at the end. Castleisland were the dominant side in the opening period of the game creating chances on a regular basis and they were finding it difficult to find an end product.

However, their persistence eventually paid off in the 15th minute when a foul on Matthew Browne in the box produced a penalty kick. Pierce Brosnan made no mistake from 12 yards with a clinical finish giving the Strand Road keeper no chance.

Strand Road responded positively after this set back and began to put persistent pressure on the Castleisland defence. Their endeavour was rewarded 10 minutes later when JJ Prior found the net after an attack that involved three players.

The home side went close to taking the lead again in the run up to half-time when a Matthew Browne header appeared to be heading for the net, but it was dramatically taken off the line by Tommy McCarthy.

They had another good scoring opportunity early in the second half, but Daniel Downey was denied by a great save by the Strand Road keeper Paul O’Connor. They regained the lead on the hour mark when a free kick by Josh Horan found Damien Feehan and he applied a neat finish.

The same player found the net again shortly afterwards after being set up by sub Josh Poleivi, which ensured victory for the home side.

CASTLEISLAND: Kevin Moran, Neil O’Sullivan, Michael Nagle, Daniel Downey, Pierse Brosnan, Josh Horan, Shane McAuliffe, Damian Finn, Ethan O’Connor, Josh Poleivi, Lee O’Connor, Matthew Browne, Freddie Galway

Ballyheigue A 0

Killarney Athletic A 3

Meanwhile Killarney Athletic faced a stern test against Ballyheigue Athletic who are the runaway leaders of Division 1A, but they prove to be much too strong for the seasiders and won the game very comfortably.

Killorglin B 0

Tralee Dynamos A 8

Dynamos had too much firepower for their opponents and won the game in a canter.

Dave Townsend scored a hat-trick Shane Lowth and Sean Lovett scored twice, while Darragh Lowth completed the scoring for the Tralee side. They play The Park in the quarter-final.

Killorglin A 0

Tralee Dynamos B 1

Tralee Dynamos B made it a double for the club with their B side defeating Premier A side Killorglin. In a tight game a solitary goal decided the issue and it was scored by James O’Sullivan.