Goals from Leahys and sub Nolan see Lenamore win Division 2B final replay against Killorglin C

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B FINAL REPLAY

Lenamore Rovers 3

Killorglin C 0

While the drawn final was a tame affair, this replay was a different kettle of fish entirely, providing a cocktail of more controversial decisions but at the end of it all Lenamore Rovers basked in glory when they were crowned Division 2B champions after a very convincing win over Killorglin C at sun-drenched Mounthawk Park on Friday evening.

The Launesiders were a bit thin on the ground for this game as two players were out injured after the drawn game, while two more prominent players were off on holidays. However, this does not diminish what Lenamore Rovers achieved as they were by far the better side on the evening and won the game in a canter at the end.

The Ballylongford side lost their centre back Josh Boyd after just four minutes when he fell heavily on his knee after a tackle, and he was replaced by Kieran Swan who went on to turn in a man of the match performance.

The Shannonsiders began on the front foot with Conor Hogan, Jacob Leahy and and Wayne Hayes winning the midfield battle while down the flanks Michael Holly was a thorn in the side of the Killorglin defence with his speedy runs. Eamon and Donal Leahy were a constant threat up front.

Eamon Leahy had a decent chance after 10 minutes but he put his shot over the top, before excellent build up play between Michael Holly and Jacob Lucey created a chance for Conor Hogan but his powerful shot skimmed the top of the crossbar. Another attack provided another chance but Eamon Leahy shot high and over the top.

Killorglin were really struggling to put any kind of decent attacks together and it was only a matter of time before Lenamore scored. They deservedly broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when Conor Hogan won possession at midfield and spotting the run of Eamon Leahy he provided an inch perfect pass. Leahy still had a lot to do but he kept his composure admirably and blasted the ball to the net from 10 yards.

Then controversy reigned just before half time when Eamon Leahy got in behind the Killorglin defence leaving it a race between himself and the goalkeeper. As the players approached each other Leahy hit the deck and Lenamore were roaring for a straight red card for the keeper as it was a last man tackle preventing a goal.

Referee John Ross went across to consult with his assistant Tom O’Sullivan and the Killorglin goalkeeper was red carded and replaced by Chris O’Connor. This was not the end of the incident as in heated exchanges between players, Lenamore’s Eamon Leahy was also sent off.

The game was still open enough at half time but Killorglin needed to become more creative and most of all have shots on goal.

However Lenamore Rovers doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half after Michael Holly made a scintillating run down the right wing and when he cut in he let fly with a rasping shot which came off the post and Donal Leahy was at hand for a tap in goal.

Lenamore introduced Mikey Nolan for Donal Leahy and he got into the thick of the action right away. When a ball was threaded through to him by Conor Hogan at midfield Nolan took off like an express train leaving defenders in his wake. He then teased and got around the advancing Chris O’Connor and picked his spot for a goal of exceptional quality.

Nolan had the ball in the net again five minutes later with another exquisite finish but it was called back for offside.

Killorglin had a few half chances from frees and corner kicks to try and pull back a goal but Lenamore slowed down the game to a snail’s pace and ran out very comfortable winners at the end.

There was a great reception for Lenamore Rovers joint-captains Ciaran O’Connor and Conor Flynn when they were presented with the cup by the chairman of the Kerry District League, Sean O’Keeffe.

The chairman paid tribute to both sides for providing two good games and thanked all the backroom people of both clubs who are keeping the game strong in Ballylongford and Killorglin.

It was a disappointing night for Killorglin but great credit is due to the club to field three teams in the Kerry District League and it takes great people to keep the show going with so many players involved.

One man who was particularly pleased with Lenamore’s win was the founder member of the club Michael Dennehy who has kept the club going through thick and thin and helped enormously putting their fine facilities in place and the future of the club is looking very bright also.

Behind the scenes the amount of work he has done has been phenomenal and it is great that all the effort he put in has yielded a fantastic outcome.

LENAMORE ROVERS: Matt O’Connor, Liam Mc Carthy, Ciaran O’Connor, Josh Boyd, Sean Hanrahan, Jacob Lucey, Michael Holly, Conor Hogan, Eamon Leahy, Donal Leahy, Wayne Hayes. Subs: Kieran Swan, Mikey Nolan, Brian Cregan.

KILLORGLIN C: Mike O’Grady, Dylan Carey, Jerome Houlihan, Christian Fleming, Darragh Bergin, Kiya Flaherty, Aidan O’Sullivan, Ollie O’Donoghue, Jamie O Sullivan, Dylan Carey, Paul Browne. Subs: Mike Carey, Kevin Falvey, Jack Carey.

Referee: John Ross