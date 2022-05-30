Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Goals from Leahys and sub Nolan see Lenamore win Division 2B final replay against Killorglin C

The Lenamore Rovers team and mentors celebrate winning the Charleville Cheese Division 2B League Final in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

The Lenamore Rovers team and mentors celebrate winning the Charleville Cheese Division 2B League Final in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Lenamore Rovers team and mentors celebrate winning the Charleville Cheese Division 2B League Final in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Lenamore Rovers team and mentors celebrate winning the Charleville Cheese Division 2B League Final in Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B FINAL REPLAY

Lenamore Rovers 3

Privacy