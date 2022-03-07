Goal-hungry Under 19s rise to see off Treaty at home

Kerry's Junior Ankomah in action for the Under 19s last season, he's back in action for Billy Dennehy's men again this season Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 3

Treaty United 2

The Kerry Under 19 team took centre stage at soccer headquarters in Tralee on Sunday when they entertained neighbours Treaty United in the first round of the national competition.

Team manager Billy Dennehy is well acquainted with most of his squad as quite a few of them have come up through the ranks from Under 17 level.

With a good attendance at the game Kerry were hoping they would be able to make home venue count.

It was always going to be very difficult to assess how good this squad is, but they clearly demonstrated the potential they possess and they can play good football and score goals.

Of course, there have much more big obstacles in their way when they meet the big sides in this group, but job done so far and their self-belief has grown enormously after this terrific win.

One of the many admirable aspects of the result is that they had to come from behind to achieve it and that makes it more pleasing for the team and management.

The visitors came out with all guns blazing at the early stages of the game and it took some astute defending by the Kerry defence to keep the spirited Limerick side at bay.

The visitors almost went ahead in the 5th minute, but the excellent Robert Vasiu came in with a timely tackle on Jonathan Moran when he was about to pull the trigger.

Down the other end Kerry put a very constructive attack together and a powerful shot from Cianan Cooney flashing inches wide.

Treaty had the ball in the net shortly afterwards, but it was ruled out for offside. Kerry were only a whisker away from taking the lead in the 25th minute when a tremendous volley from Cian Brosnan looked destined for the net but he was denied by a brilliant save by Treaty keeper Aaron Curtis.

However, the visitors went ahead in the 37th minute after a swift upfield movement Ryan Guerin fed Mark Murphy and he found the net from the edge of the box.

Kerry made two substitutions at half time with Conor Kerins and Graham O’Reilly replacing Ronan Teahan and Junior Ankomah and they went on to have a big impact on the game.

Kerry quickly got the upper-hand of their opponents in the second half and were asking serious questions from the Treaty United defence.

Four minutes into the second half the game was all square with Cian Brosnan latching on to a Cianan Cooney corner kick and he sent a a powerful header to the back of the net.

They went ahead six minutes later when Daniel Okwute made a strong run from midfield catching the Treaty defence unprepared and he slipped the ball past the advancing keeper for a great goal and now Kerry were operating in top gear.

Still they had to remain wary of their opponents and a powerful shot from Fionn Doherty stung the gloves of Gavin O Brien in the Kerry goals and luckily he secured the ball safely at the second attempt.

Kerry’s third goal, which came in the 66th minute was real top drawer stuff when the excellent Daniel Okwute using his dribbling finesse in the box to deceive defenders in a crowded goalmouth and when he turned his opponent he picked his spot from close range for a goal of exceptional class.

It was a nervy ending for Kerry when Treaty pulled a goal back in the 85th minute with a Conor Keane strike.

However, they stayed strong in the concluding stages of the game and were very worthy winners at the end.

It was a great overall team performance by Kerry and is a perfect start of the new season.

KERRY: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Cormac Buckley, Ryan Guerin, Junior Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Cianann Cooney, Alain Beaujouan Conor Kerins, Graham O’Reilly

TREATY UNITED: Aaron Curtis, Cian Lynch, Jonathan Moran, Scott Kirkland, Leon Kirrane, Nico Kirsluaski, John Quinlivan, Conor Keane, Mark Murphy, Fionn Doherty, Joey Rushe, Anthony Darbynets, Jamie Halpin