Gleeson goal not enough to deny Cobh victory over Kerry U19s

Nathan Gleeson scored for the Kerry Under 19s in their 2-1 defeat at Cobh Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS U19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Cobh Ramblers 2

Kerry 1

Kerry made the journey to Cork on Sunday, but it ended in disappointment going down 2-1 to Cobh Ramblers.

The Kerry side turned in a decent performance, but the home side edged it at the end to claim the three league points. Ian Drinan and Ben Buckley scored for the Corkonians, while Nathan Gleeson scored for Kerry.

KERRY: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Cormac Buckley, Ryan Guerin, Junior Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Cianan Cooney, Alain Beaujouan Conor Kerins, Graham O’Reilly.

Fixtures

The Kerry Under 17 and Under 19 teams are in action next weekend with the Under 17s away to Treaty United, while the Under 19s are at home to UCD.