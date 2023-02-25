Gaxha scores Kerry FC’s first LOI goal but visitors still lose away to Bray Wanderers

Kerry FC goal scorer Leo Gaxha, on the right, in action against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

Sean Kennedy rises high to clear the ball against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night. Photo by Adam Kowalczyk

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION

Bray Wanderers 3

Kerry FC 1

Kerry FC might have made history at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night but unfortunately they didn’t make any impact on the league table as Billy Dennehy’s brave charges fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bray Wanderers.

Leonardo Gaxha briefly gave the some visitors hope – and the travelling supporters the chance to cheer their team’s first League of Ireland goal – as his strike reduced the deficit to 2-1 early in the second half but the Wicklow side flexed their muscles to quickly take a 3-1 lead and they kept Kerry at arm’s length for the remainder of the contest.

Cole Omorehiomwan made himself an instant fan favourite for the hosts with a brace; although it was very frustrating for Dennehy to see his side concede two almost identical goals from corners. Chris Lyons also got his first strike of his latest spell for Bray meaning Kerry FC’s goal earned them a place in the history books but no points on the table.

The Seagulls flew out of the traps here and were hunting their inexperienced opponents from the first whistle.

A cracking ball over the top sent Ger Shortt racing down the right. He squared it for Chris Lyons but the striker scuffed his shot wide in an early let-off for Kerry.

Kerry had a dangerous free kick in prime territory on 14 minutes but Sean O’Connell’s low effort was saved comfortably by Alex Moody.

Wanderers were getting plenty of joy down the flanks and Jake Walker should have done better in the 14th minute when he was set free but – with Lyons and Ger Shortt screaming for a pass – Walker’s cross/shot flew over the crossbar.

A peach of a pass from Guillermo Almirall found Shortt in space on the right. He picked out Harry Groome in the middle but his shot was deflected wide. The resulting corner would produce the opener.

From the left, Conor Crowley delivered it deep. And the towering Cole Omorehiomwan planted a downward header that bounced into the corner of the net beyond Wayne Guthrie.

Walker raided down the left flank again two minutes later. Again, he could – and maybe should – have laid it onto Lyons but he went for glory and was denied by Guthrie.

The wings continued to be fruitful for Bray. On 28 minutes, Shortt received a throw-in and twinkle-toed his way to the edge of the area. But he didn’t catch the strike as he would have liked it was a straightforward save.

Kerry then caused problems for themselves as they coughed up possession on the edge of their own area. Walker tried to punish but his snapshot took a deflection which took the sting out of it.

Only a brilliant defensive intervention stopped Kerry from drawing level before the break. Sean Kennedy’s cross from the right was tamed by Leonardo Gaxha but just as he pulled the trigger, Max Murphy threw himself in the way and blocked it.

It looked like it was game, set, match three minutes into the second period. Walker and Shortt combined on the right flank and Lyons stopped to nod home the latter’s cross to the delight of the sizable home crowd.

But within two minutes, Kerry FC made history and got themselves back into the tie with their first ever League of Ireland goal. Substitute Nathan Gleeson took control of a loose ball and played a lovely reverse ball into Gaxha’s path and he kept his cool to register a landmark goal.

Kerry’s euphoria, however, was extremely short-lived. About 200 seconds later, a clever free-kick saw Massey slipped in down the left channel. A vital interception from Ronan Teahan saw Kerry concede a corner. Crowley delivered it and Guthrie just managed to push Massey’s header over the crossbar. But Crowley found Omorehiomwan with his next delivery and the imposing centre-half powered a header into the top corner.

Last week’s hero Ben Feeney had to settle for the last 28 minutes of this contest but yet again he made an impact. He chased down a 40-60 ball but his young legs quickly saw him catch 38-year old Shane Guthrie. He teed up Joe Power but the Greystones native tried to beat the defender instead of hitting it first time and Kerry managed to crowd him out.

There was almost a late comeback. With three minutes of normal time left, Gleeson made a powerful surge beyond the Bray defence but couldn’t find the finish as he blasted straight at Alex Moody. The chance was gone and, with it, so too were Kerry’s hopes in the Garden County.

BRAY WANDERERS: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Harry Groome; Ger Shortt, Chris Lyons, Jake Walker. Subs: Jack Hudson for O’Sullivan (24); Ben Feeney for Walker (62); Luka Lovic for Almirall (62); Conor Davis for Lyons (77); Joe Power for Crowley (77). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Eoin Farrell, Conor Knight, Callum Thompson.

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie; Kevin Williams, Shane Guthrie, Kalen Spillane, Sean O’Connell; Matthew Keane, Andy Quaid; Sean McGrath; Sean Kennedy, Trpimir Vrljicak, Leonardo Gaxha. Subs: Nathan Gleeson for Vrljicak (H/T); Ronan Teahan for Spillane (54); Samuel Aladesanusi for Quaid (54); Steven McCarthy for Kennedy (83). Not used: Alex Ainscough, Cian Brosnan, Jonathan Hannafin, Graham O’Reilly, Callan Scully.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan