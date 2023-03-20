Four-goal Listowel Celtic see off Ballyhar Dynamos in U17 league

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE U7 PREMIER B

Listowel Celtic 4

Ballyhar Dynamos 1

The final scoreline might suggest that Listowel Celtic won this game easily, but that would not be a fair refection of the game as Ballyhar Dynamos matched their opponents for long periods of the game but ran out of legs in the second half and It was 1-1 at half-time with both sides having everything to play for in the second 45 minutes.

Overall it was a very competitive game with exchanges very even in the first half, but the home aside moved up the gears in the second half and ran out worthy winners at the end. Underfoot conditions were a bit heavy, but both sides rose to the occasion and got on with the job in hand without any great fuss.

The home side created the first scoring opportunity with Keith Connors testing the Ballyhar goalie Seán O’Sullivan but he was up to the challenge and made a decent save. Down the other end Ballyhar put a good attack together and Robert Kelly tried a shot from distance, but the Listowel keeper brought off a comfortable save.

Listowel Celtic went ahead in the 15th minute with an excellently crafted goal that came from a counter attack with Eoin McElligott setting up Cathal Gibbons and despite being under pressure he applied a superb finish.

Ballyhar responded well to this set back and Michael O’Sullivan played in Robert Kelly but he was denied by a superb save by the Celtic goalie Mikey Geary. Coming up to half-time Ballyhar got a great boost after a rapid fire attack Colin O’Sullivan found the net with a superb finish to leave the game delicately balanced at half time.

However, Listowel Celtic were the dominant side in the second half and a brace of goals from Cathal Gibbons to complete his hat trick and another from sub Pedro Prieto clinched the game for the Fealesiders.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Mikey Geary, Michael Canty, Brian Enright, Ruairi Linnane, Eoin McElligot, Tommy Carty, Macus Connolly, Ciaran Chawke, Cathal Gibbons, Denis McMahon, Keith Cotter, Jack Diggins, Pedro Prieto

BALLYHAR DYNAMOS: Seán O’Sullivan, Jack Dicker, Eoin Walshe, Colm Riordan, Colm O’Sullivan, Luke Henderson, Michael Fitzgerald, Eugene Daniels, Gearoid Quirke, Robert Kelly, Conor O’Keeffe, Jack O’Keeffe, Gerard Long, Eoin Nash, Padraig Regan, Sean Galvin