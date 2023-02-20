Four-goal Listowel Celtic power past Strand Road in Greyhound Cup

GREYHOUND BAR CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Listowel Celtic 4

Strand Road 1

A stunning hat-trick in the opening 15 minutes of this game by Paudie Quinn established the platform from which Listowel Celtic etched out a comfortable enough win over Strand Road at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday morning.

There was a stiff breeze blowing down the pitch towards the town end and Strand Road had it in their faces in the first half

The home side came into this game as strong favourites against the visiting side and they seemed to be out of sight three goals to the good at the interval. However, Strand Road made a great fight back in the second half and if they had scored their goal a bit earlier they could have really tested the Fealesiders.

The home side went ahead after five minutes when Earnesto Necaj was bundled over in the box and referee John Ross pointed to the spot. Paudie Quinn gave the Strand Road goalie no chance with a beauty of a spot kick.

Quinn had the Strand Road net bulging again five minutes later after excellent build up play he found the bottom corner of the net with a sweet finish.

Another penalty arrived four minutes later when Jo Jo Grimes was taken down in the goalmouth and another spot kick was awarded and it was finished in clinical fashion by Quinn to complete his hat-trick.

Things dried up for Celtic after this with Stand Road beginning to find their feet and began to put a number of scoring opportunities together, but were unable to find the breakthrough they desperately sought.

Their chances in the game took a huge blow when their prime goal scorer Daryl Byrne had to retire after he picked up a serious angle injury in an off the ball incident. Tommy Keane had to retire also for Celtic and he was replaced by youngster Mikey Fealey who went on to turn in a great performance in the second half.

Whatever the Strand Road boss Ken Robinson said to his side at half-time it had the desired effect and they were an re-energised side in the second half and began to take the game to the Fealesiders.

They were very unlucky not to pull a goal back in the 54th after they got a free kick right on the verge of the box. It was struck beautifully by Pa McCarthy, but it rattled the crossbar and it was cleared to safety.

After this the visitors forced four successive corner-kicks, but they were unable to unhinge the Celtic defence.

Eamon Sheehy stung the gloves of the Celtic keeper with a crisp shot but he handled the situation admirably and made a decent save. At this point Strand Road were on top at midfield and while they had a lot of the ball they were unable to find the end product.

They deservedly pulled a goal back in the 80th minute and it came from a very surprising source. A foul resulted in a free kick on the half way line and Strand Road goalie Paul O Connor was given the responsibility to take it.

His shot from 55 metres out on the sideline swirled in the strong wind deceiving the Listowel Celtic keeper Shane O’Sullivan and wound up in the back of the net.

Now the Tralee side had their tails up and they pressed for another goal. Pa McCarthy was taken down five yards outside the box and after brushing himself off his well struck free kick skimmed the crossbar.

Like many games of this type when a team uses all their resources to try and find a goal they leave themselves exposed at the back and Celtic put the final nail in the Strand Road coffin on the counter attack when Jo Jo Grimes set up Ray Lally and he scored from close range.

It was a good win for the home side and they are in action in the competition again next Sunday at Georgie O’Callaghan Park against Castleisland B.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Shane O’Sullivan, Stephen Lonergan, Seamus Keane, Kevin Mc Carthy, Tommy Keane (Mikie Fealy), Kian Clancy, Ray Lally, Jo Jo Grimes, Earnesto Necaj, Paudie Quinn, Niall Downey. Subs: Tommy Carty, Jack Carty Derek Foley

STRAND ROAD: Paul O’Connor, Tommy McCarthy, Alan Quirke, John Griffin, Luke Bradley, Aido Quirke, Eamon Sheehy, Daryl Byrne, Simon Kedierski, Pa McCarthy, Jordan Bowler. Subs: Adam O’Mahony, Ruairi Hennessy, Trevor Quirke