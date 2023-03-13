Four-goal Killarney Celtic bounce back in style away to Castlegregory

CHARLEVEILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Castlegregory Celtic 0

Killarney Celtic 4

While Killarney Celtic must have had a tough week after losing the FAI Junior Cup quarter-final to Ballynanty Rovers on a penalty shoot-out, but they always have the capacity to bounce back after a setback of this nature and they did it in style on Sunday and moved closer to the other Premier A contenders after a comfortable win over Castlegregory who are rooted at the bottom of the table.

They were too strong for Castlegregory, but to their credit the West Kerry side made them fight for it early on but when Celtic registered their first goal and they were 3-0 ahead at half-time the game was done and dusted.

Missing a few key players did not help Castlegregory plight either but they gave their opponents a good run for their money.

Wayne Sparling unhinged the Castlegregorey defence with a great run and when his shot was blocked Wayne Sparling was at hand mopped up the ball and apply the finishing touch.

They doubled their lead five minutes later when a long delivery out from the back by Celtic goalie David Spillane was beautifully controlled by Witness Odrile and when his shot was blocked Cathal O’Shea was at hand and applied a deadly finish with his shot going in off the underside of the crossbar.

While Celtic lost a few key players to Kerry FC, which signalled alarm bells for the club but they always have the capacity of getting top class new players and why not as they have one of the best facilities in the county?

Witness Odrile is one of their new recruits and he is a huge addition to the squad and while he is young and small in stature he has exceptional talent who displays it on the field of play every week now.

He has great trickery when he in possession he is fast and agile and is willing to take on opponents at every given opportunity.

When Cathal O’Shea bagged another goal Celtic were 3-0 ahead at half time and were in the driving seat in this game.

Midway through the second half Witness Odrile was very unlucky not to extend Celtics lead when a powerful shot that appeared for the net came back off the crossbar

At this stage Celtic played the game at their own pace with Matec Vrlicak adding another goal and Celtic ran out comfortable winners at the end.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: David Spillane, Jordan Leahy, Lee Carey, Padraig Looney, Liam Spillane, Sean O’Brien, Wayne Sparling, Kevin O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Shea, Witness Odrile, Matjek Vrljicak, Chris O’Leary, Chris Brady, Stephen Hayes, Felim Jacob..