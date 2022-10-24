Four-goal AC Athletic put Ballyhar Dynamos to the sword

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

AC Athletic 4

Ballyhar Dynamos 1

Both of these two sides have started the season reasonably well and have aspirations of being in the race to make it to the league decider.

They clashed horns at soccer headquarters on Sunday morning and it turned out to be a very entertaining game with plenty of scoring opportunities created by both sides.

While AC won comfortably at the end the final score line does an injustice to Ballyhar as they were well on top in the first half and they were denied a couple of goals by some superb saves by the AC keeper Cyril Dineen.

By in large Ballyhar are a young side that play good football and they began the game on the front foot with Patrick O'Connor James Horgan and Padraig O'Connor using their speed and agility to good effect taking on defenders every chance they got.

They forced 10 corner kicks in the first half but they were unable to unable to unhinge a very strong AC defence.

AC absorbed the pressure with Mark Walshe and Conor Diggins in charge of proceedings at the back while their colleagues Keith Carmody and Davin Dooley went for up-field runs anytime they got a chance.

Early pressure yielded a corner for Ballyhar which was taken quickly and an effort from Pádraig O'Connor found the side netting. Another corner created a half chance for Patrick O'Connor but he headed the ball wide.

It looked as if Ballyhar were going to take the lead in the 15th minute when the speedy Pádraig O'Connor made a great run from midfield and delivered a precise cross for James Horgan who looked odds on to score but his header was brilliantly saved by the AC goalie Cyril Dineen diving to his left to turn the ball around the post.

Then totally against the run of play AC went ahead after a lightening attack with Joseph Diggins setting up Dan Goggin and he applied a great finish.

Ballyhar had a great opportunity to equalise four minutes from the break when James Horgan raided down the wing and then put Daniel O'Sullivan through on goals but he was denied by a brilliant save by AC keeper Cyril Dineen diving low to push away the shot.

Ballyhar fashioned another attack on the stroke of half time and James Horgan was denied by another great save by the AC keeper.

What ever AC manager Mark Walshe said to his team at half time it certainly worked and they began to take charge of the game in the second half and were creating lots of scoring opportunities.

Ballyhar created a good chance in the 48th minute with a volley from the excellent Pádraig O'Connor skimming the crossbar.

AC put clear daylight between the sides in the 57th minute when Joseph Diggins was put through on goals and with the Ballyhar goalie coming out it was deemed that he fouled the AC striker and referee Guy Djamen awarded a dubious penalty kick.

David Egan gave the Ballyhar keeper no chance with a sublime finish from 12 yards.

The Causeway side put the game to bed three minutes later with David Egan getting behind a defender and he played in Danny Goggin and he made no mistake from close range.

To their credit Ballyhar kept battling away and they got a glimmer of hope in the 59th minute after great approach play by James Horgan and after dispossessing a defender he drilled the ball across the goalmouth and Pádraig O'Connor finished it to the net.

That was as good as it got for Ballyhar and AC put the icing on the cake when Joseph Diggins ran through on goals from midfield and blasted the ball to the roof of net from 10 yards.

While Ballyhar will be disappointed to lose the game manger Donal O'Donoghue has a nice young team who play with great spirit and if he can keep them together their prospects for the future will be very optimistic.

As usual AC turned in a solid performance and their greater experience physicality and finishing power were the trademarks that won the game for them.

AC ATHLETIC: Cyril Dineen, Keith Carmody, Fergal O'Rourke, Mark Walshe, Conor, Diggins, Gavin Dooley, David Egan, Jordan Brick, Jason Diggins, Dan Goggin, Joseph Diggins

BALLYHAR DYNAMOS: Pádraig Hilliard, Alan Moriarty, Danny Cronin, John Daly, Kevin O'Sullivan, John Power, Patrick O'Connor, Pádraig O'Connor, Daniel O'Sullivan, James Horgan, Pádraig Fell

REFEREE: Guy Djamen