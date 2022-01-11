Former Tralee Dynamos player donates €1000 prize to Kerry District League

Former Tralee Dynamos soccer player James Sugrue has donated €1,000 to the Kerry District League, which he nominated after winning the money through a competition earmarking €10,000 to be distributed to ten sporting groups.

Olympic gold medal winning boxer and Spar brand ambassador Kellie Harrington has been spearheading a venture honouring sporting mentors all over Ireland, with a competition earmarking €10,000 to be distributed to ten nominees.

The competition aroused a lot of interest around the country and a Kerry nominee, James Sugrue, came up trumps in the awards. Soccer legend Sugrue was a Kerry nominee and he scooped a €1,000 award that he has donated to the Kerry District League. Not too many people win one thousand and give it away to a sporting body but the Tralee man did it all for the love of his favourite game.

The former Tralee Dynamos stalwart has won almost every accolade possible in his long career playing League of Ireland football with Tralee Dynamos in the ‘A’ Championship. He was also has a Republic of Ireland cap at Junior level, and lifted the Premier A title with Killarney Celtic last season.

Last year Sugrue teamed up with Brendan Moloney to take charge of the Kerry U-17 team in the League of Ireland and they enjoyed a great season.

The KDL says it was a very nice gesture by James to donate his prize to the promotion of the game in the county, and say the money will be used to further foster the game around the county.