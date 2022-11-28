Five-star performance from The Park sees them overrun Listowel Celtic in Under-17 League

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE U-17 PREMIER B

The Park FC 5

Listowel Celtic 2

The Park and Listowel Celtic served up a highly entertaining game at Christy Leahy Park on Saturday morning and in a free flowing game packed with plenty of good football The Park were deserving winners at the end.

It appeared The Park were going go ahead in the fourth minute when Arek Jascznski was clear through on goals but he was denied by a fantastic save by the Celtic goalkeeper Keith Cotter.

The home side did take the lead in the 20th minute with a fine strike by Jack Barrett. Six minutes later they had the ball in the net again with a Ted Fitzgerald long-range effort dipping under the crossbar leaving the Listowel Celtic ’keeper stranded.

Listowel pulled a goal back in the 27th minute when a corner kick broke loose in the goalmouth and the ball deflected to the net off a defender.

The Park took a stranglehold on the game just before the break scoring a brilliant goal. A one-two between the excellent Salious Sou and Jack Barrett stretched the Celtic defence and when Barrett got the return ball he took on opponents at will and found the net with a deadly finish.

On the hour mark The Park keeper Luke O’Regan was called into action and he made a tremendous save to deny Bobby Wood but Listowel did pull a goal back in the 76th minute after a corner kick with Josh Maozaig chipping the keeper.

The home side put the icing on the cake late in the game with Shane Crossan scoring from the edge of the box.

Great credit to both sides for providing a great contest which provided superb entertainment value for those present at the game.

The Park: Luke O’Regan, Rory Kelliher, Thomas Leen, Jack Given, Arek Jascznski, Ben Callinan, Alex Riordan, Salious Sou, Ted Fitzgerald, Jack Barrett, Shane Crossan, Jack Garvey, Ryan McMahon, Oisin O’Shea, Callum O’Brien, Matty Mecanovic

Listowel Celtic: Keith Cotter, Mike Fealy, Ruairi Linnane, Ryan O’Rourke, Brian Enright, Tommy Carty, John Dineen, Jack Diggins, Alfie Dineen, Bobby Wood, Josh Maozaig.

Iveragh United 4

Ballyhar Dynamos 1

After a strong first half performance Iveragh United were in a comfortable position at the beak leading 3-0. Ballyhar staged a spirited come back in the second half reducing the deficit with a Rian Brosnan goal from the penalty spot.

Robert Kelly and Jack Dicker have a couple of more chances but they failed to convert them and when Iveragh added another goal to their tally they ran out comfortable winners at the end.

Best for Ballyhar Dynamos were Sean Galvin, Damien O’Connor, Michael O’Sullivan and Eugene Deniel.

Charleville Cheese U-17 Premier A

Castleisland 1

Killarney Athletic 1

Castleisland and Killarney Athletic played out a very tight game and they had to settle for a share of the points at the end. The Killarney goal scorer was Hugh Dorian with a powerful header.