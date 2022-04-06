Five Kerry sides in action in SFAI Inter Leagues with mixed results

The Kerry U-16 boys team fought back from being 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with Limerick District in Kilbrean Park, Mastergeeha in the SFAI Inter-League

It was a busy Sunday in the SFAI Inter Leagues with five Kerry sides in action. The Kerry U-12s North welcomed Limerick Desmond to Tralee where the visitors took a narrow win 2-1. Daniel Collins scored for Kerry. The other Kerry side, Kerry South, were in Mastergeeha where they went down 4-1.

Also at Christy Leahy Park Limerick District defeated the Kerry North U-13 side 4-1 with Johnny Neilings getting the home side’s goal.

For the second game in a row the Kerry U-16 boys drew their game 3-3. They welcomed Limerick District to Kilbrean Park with the visitors taking a 3-1 lead. However Kerry fought back for a share of the points. The Kerry goals were from Oisin O’Sullivan and two from Jack Slattery.

The Kerry U-15 Girls put in a very good effort against a strong South Tipperary side in Cahir. Two goals from the home side decided the game but the Kerry girls will take a lot of positives from pushing their hosts all the way.

Kerry Cup round-up

Park B into U-12 Cup Last 16

St Brendan’s Park B ensured at least one team from the club will be in the quarter-finals of the U-12 Cup. That is because their win over Mastergeeha B sets up a Last 16 clash with their Park A club mates.

Goals from Patrick Leen, Aaron O’Donoghue, Donnchadh Noonan and Ciaran Brosnan saw the Park B progress with Patrick O’Donoghue scoring the Mastergeeha goal.

The Park D are also through after a 3-0 win over The Park C. The goals came from Nathan Anthony 2 and Aaron Daly.

St Brendan’s Park into U-14 Cup quarter-finals



The final place in the last eight of the U-14 Cup has gone to St Brendan’s Park A and in that next round they will play MEK Galaxy. The Park progressed thanks to goals from Majick Kubick (2), Brian Heaphy (2) and Edison Jahiri.

Inter progress in U-15 Cup

Inter Kenmare A set up a home quarter final against Listowel Celtic in the U15 Cup thanks to a 4-1 win away at LB Rovers. Tadgh O’Connor got the goal for the home side.