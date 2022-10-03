Five-goal Killarney Celtic advance to Munster semi-final at Kilavilla FC's expense

KEANE’S JEWELERS MUNSTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY QUARTER-FINAL

Kilavilla FC (Tipperary) 0

Killarney Celtic 5

A highly-organised and well-drilled Killarney Celtic outfit showed their true pedigree in Roscrea on Sunday when they booked their place in the semi-final of the Munster Champions Trophy with a great win over Tipperary side Kilavilla FC.

After handing out a 10-0 thrashing to Fern Celtic the previous week in the FAI Junior Cup they showed no mercy to their opponents either on this occasion banging in goals from all angles producing a very comprehensive win.

Caretaker team manager Tim Jones had his side well fired up for the big game and they were off the blocks hungry for the ball and took the game by the scruff of the net from the very outset.

Dominating the game in most departments of play they were dictating exchanges at midfield with their cohesive build up play and consequently they were creating a lot of scoring opportunities.

Lee Downing opened the scoring for Celtic with a great strike and Steven McCarthy doubled their advantage with a well taken goal.

Matej Vrlicak banged in the third goal and Steven McCarthy added another two goals to complete his hat trick in tremendous fashion.

While this was a great win sterner tests lie ahead in the semi-final. They did what was necessary on Sunday and they can now progress to the semi-final full of confidence.

When they put the game to bed Celtic used their bench generously giving a few talented young players an opportunity to exhibit their talent with the prospect that those who performed well could move up the pecking order and possibly staking a claim to be on the starting line out for big games ahead at provincial and national level.

Celtic are away to Coachford or Villa FC in the semi-final, while in the other semi-final Abbeyfeale United are at home to St Michaels Tipperary. It would be nice if it was a Killarney Celtic v Abbeyfeale United in the final.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of October 23.

One of the big guns left in the competition, Pike Rovers bit the dust on Saturday losing 1-0 to St Michael’s Tipperary.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spilane, Kevin O’Sullivan, John McDonagh, Jamie Spilline, Wayne Sparling, Matej Vrljcak, Cathal O’Shea, Steven McCarthy, Lee Downing, Tripimir Vrljicak. Terry Sparling, Lee O‘Neill

SEMI FINAL DRAW

Abbeyfeale United v St Michaels

Coachford (Cork) or Villa FC.(Waterford) v Killarney Celtic