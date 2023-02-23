First of Kerry FC’s away days brings league newcomers to Bray Wanderers

With the enormity of the moment, and the excitement and the nervousness of making their League of Ireland debut at home last Friday behind them, it is down to business this Friday for Kerry FC with their first away game of their Division One season.

The league’s newcomers take on Bray Wanderers in their first game on the road, and it is certain to be every bit as tough an examination of Billy Dennhy’s players as Cobh Ramblers were in Tralee last weekend.

Bray’s Carlisle Grounds has a 3,200 capacity, and while it remains to be seen if the game is a sell-out, Kerry FC will not only face a Wanderers team looking to make it back to back wins, they will face tough partisan crowd too. The hope is that the visiting team will garner some Dublin-based support from Kerry exiles in the capital who can take the DART straight to the Carlisle Grounds.

On the team news front, Kerry FC remain without the services of Mark Carey whose injury has now been updated to long-term. In better news, forward Stephen McCarthy is available for selection having missed the season opener against Cobh Ramblers. Cianan Cooney and Junior Ankomah remain doubtful having been ruled out for the game against Cobh Ramblers last Friday.

Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 1-0 win away to Treaty United last Friday, with Ben Feeney coming on as a 82nd minute substitute and scoring the game’s only goal seven minutes later.

The Wicklow team has seen a huge turnover of players in the off-season, with 17 new players coming in and 18 leaving the club, but that mightn’t be as big a deal as it would seem for manager Ian Ryan seeing that he is in his first season in charge. Either way, Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy has a fair idea of what lies ahead on Friday.

“Going up to Bray, we know it will be a very difficult game. They have recruited heavily as well in the off-season, they’ve a new manager and a lot of new players as well. They had a great win on Friday night with a late winner against Treaty. We know it’ll be a difficult game, we’re away from home, but the other side of that is maybe the players will relish that, playing away from home for their second game. And we’ll definitely work on a few things at training this week,” Dennehy said.

“It is a brand new week for me. Win, lose or draw that’s how I deal with it. We train twice in the lead-up to the Bray game and everyone is in contention to play again. That’s the way I was as a player, there are no guarantees that everyone is going to play every game, you have to earn your way onto the pitch and that’s reflected in every training session.

"It’s the same in the game, you have to earn your minutes on the pitch and perform to a level to ensure you stay on the pitch and earn the jersey the following week. I have to say they are a great group with a fantastic spirit, how they train and work for each other. They often train together outside of our training times. Considering most of the lads played together for the first time Friday night, there were a lot of positive signs there and in training this week they have pushed each other to improve and put in another good performance against Bray on Friday.”

Reflecting on the season opener against Cobh with the benefit of a few days, Dennehy said: “Over the weekend I could see so many positives, especially from the second half. Obviously the slow start was down to many different factors but some of the passages of play in the second half was more what we’d expect and would have seen in the group up to now and that was very pleasing. And very pleased for the players that they went right to the end.

“The conditions the other night, for both teams in both halves the wind was very strong, and that did limit us in terms of how we wanted to play. We wanted to play a bit higher up the pitch but it did force us to be a bit deeper than we would have liked in the first half. That created a lot of distance between the units, especially the forward unit and the midfield unit. That was a key factor, bit overall the occasion and everything it was probably was a factor for the slowish start, but once we took the shackles off in the second half you saw players being a bit more free and comfortable and they showed their ability.”

Six Kerry FC players received yellow cards on Friday, some of them for overzealous tackles that could probably be excused because of the heightened occasion and the extra adrenaline. It’s somewhat Dennehy was aware of but not overly concerned about.

“Discipline is going to be a key aspect going forward, we can’t afford to lose any players (to suspension) so it’s something the players are well aware of,” he said, “but I wouldn’t be taking anything away from their game in terms of having that in their mind when the game starts.”

After the long and hyped build-up to last Friday’s historic first game, this week all concerned are looking to settle into what will be the weekly routine from match day to match day, as Dennehy explained how the week will run.

“Over the weekend (I’m) analysing the game from Friday night, picking out certain things to work on in training and bits of information to feed back to the players. Then it’s preparation for the next game, we’ve training (Monday night) where we train as a group. The players do their own individual stuff (on Tuesday evening), we train Wednesday as a group, (and) the players have Thursday off,” he said.

“And then we will travel early on Friday, travelling time to be decided. The players will prepare individually for the game, and then we travel together and go there and look to compete as much as we can in the game and look to get a result.”

Bray Wanderers v Kerry FC

​Friday, February 24

Carlisle Grounds, Bray at 7.45pm

The game will be streamed line on www.loitv.ie (€5, or season pass for €120)