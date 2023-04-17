Ferry Rangers shock Strand Road with extra-time Challenge Cup win

CELSIUS MENSWEAR CHALLENGE CUP ROUND OF 16

Ferry Rangers 2

Strand Road 1

(After extra-time)

Ferry Rangers were punching above their weight at sun-drenched Tarbert on Sunday morning, but they created the shock of the day in the Celsius Menswear Cup defeating Tralee Division 1A side Strand Road in very dramatic fashion on the banks of the Shannon.

Two divisions separate the sides in the KDL, but Ferry Rangers clearly showed that they can rise to a big occasion and they were very worthy winners in a highly-entertaining game.

This was an excellent cup tie played with great fire and passion by both sides and in a scintillating first half both sides scored twice and the game was very evenly balanced at the interval.

The game got off to an explosive start with Ferry Rangers launching a penetrating attack and they had the ball in the net after 10 seconds after a brilliant finish by the excellent Ian Flavin.

However, this was a wake-up call for the visitors and three minutes later the game was brought back to parity with an excellent goal.

Tommy McCarthy done the spadework at midfield winning the ball and he delivered a peach of a cross for Paudie O’Connor and his ferocious volley gave the Ferry keeper no chance whatsoever.

The home side were close to regaining the lead with a goal-bound shot by Danny Stack coming back off the butt of the post. Down the other end Strand Road put a good attack together and an effort by Pa McCarthy was punched clear by Ferry Rangers goalie Andy Flavin.

Then they forced a corner kick from, which Pa McCarthy got a half chance but he put his effort over the top.

Now play was switching from end to end on a regular basis and Strand Road went ahead on the half hour mark when Tommy McCarthy was taken down in the box and referee Tom O’Sullivan pointed to the spot.

Dead ball specialist Pa McCarthy made no mistake from 12 yards with a sublime finish. Two minutes later the sides were level again when a foul on Conor Breen in the box ended in a penalty kick for Ferry Rangers.

Danny Stack held his composure excellently and drilled his shot to the bottom corner of the net. Now Ferry were on the front foot and they forced two successive corner kicks but they yielded nothing.

After the hectic pace in the first half it was not surprising that both sides played in a less frantic fashion in the second half and consequently scoring chances were few and far between.

Midway through the half referee Tom O’Sullivan made a sensible decision to allow time for a water break. When play resumed Strand Road put a good chance together, but a header by Alan Quirke went over the top.

The home side had a great chance to go ahead in the 80th minute with a huge delivery out of goals by their goalie Andy Flavin caught the Strand Road defence off guard and Danny Stack took full advantage getting the ball around the advancing Strand Road goalie but from a tight angle he shot wide.

With the sides deadlocked after 90 minutes the game progressed to extra time. Late in the first period of extra time Ferry Rangers got the match winning goal with an excellent cross by Gavin Breen finding the towering man of the match Ian Flavin and using his height to great effect rising way above defenders and the goalie he planted an excellent header in the back of the net.

The home side began to slow down the pace in the second period of extra time and their hearts fluttered a beat in the final minute of the game when Strand Road forced a corner kick and everybody and their goalkeeper came up for it.

When the ball broke loose after the corner it fell invitingly for their goalie Paul O’Connor and his shot was just inches wide. At the end of the day Ferry Rangers were deserving winners after a great overall team performance.

FERRY RANGERS: Andy Flavin, Padraig Carrig, Garreth O’Connell, Shane Heffernan, Jack Healy, Ian Flavin, Conor Breen, Michael Kissane, Danny Stack, Gavin Breen, Darragh Foley. Subs: Ciaran Lanigan, Evan Allen and Noel Brosnan.

STRAND ROAD: Paul O’Connor, Alan Quirke, Johnny McCarthy, John Griffin, Jason McCoy, Simon Kedierski, Luke Bradley, Tommy McCarthy, Ruairi Hennessy, Paudie O’Connor, Adam O Mahony. Subs: Eamon Sheehy, Daryl Byrne