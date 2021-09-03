Ferry Rangers and Kilflynn City fancied to succeed in Division 3A

DIVISION 3A

BCL FC, Kilflynn City, Ferry Rangers, Lenamore Rovers B, A C Athletic B, Asdee Rovers B, Fenit Samphires B, Lixnaw Celtic

In the seventh tier of the KDL it is hard to know how the season will fare out as very little is known about a good few of the sides.

I think Tarbert side Ferry Rangers and Kilflynn City are the pick of the bunch and they should be more than capable of defeating most the other sides in the division.

AC Athletic could be the dark horses in the title race as they put a great string of wins together at the start of the season last year but started losing games at the wrong time and consequently lost out in a place in the final.

It is nice to see Lixnaw Celtic back in the KDL again and they should be a force to be reckoned in this division.

They had a team in the KDL almost a decade again and they accounted for themselves very well.

Lenamore Rovers B, Fenit Samphires B and Asdee Rovers B are newcomers to the scene but will find it hard to match some of the sides in the division.

Castlegregory have entered a second string side for the first time and will be looking forward to see how they do.

DIVISION 3B

Iveragh United, Elton Wanderers, Blackbulls FC, Mastergeeha B, Inter Kenmare B, Lisard Wanderers B, Castlegregory B. Ballymac Galaxy B

Most of the clubs in this division are making their debut in the KDL so it is very difficult to know how they will fare out

Elton Wanderers, Blackbulls FC are new clubs hoping to make their presence felt in the KDL.

They are two Tralee based clubs using Mounthawk Park as their home base and only time will tell how good they are.

They have the whole town of Tralee to choose from so it is not beyond the realms of possibility that one of the sides might be good enough to match other sides in the division.

Iveragh United make a welcome return to the KDL and they will be red hot favourites to top the group.

The club took a siesta from the KDL a number of seasons back and focused in building up their underage structure.

The fruits of their endeavour will now come to light and with a good few of experienced players as well youngsters they should be the best team in the division.

Mastergeeha B and Inter Kenmare B have done it all before and will be hoping to feature in the title race.

It is great to see Balymac Celtic fielding a second side in the KDL and they will be looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

There is a long season ahead for all the teams and everyone is hoping there won’t be any interruptions during the course of the season.