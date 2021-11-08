Fenit Samphires, Listowel Celtic and Killarney Celtic await FAI Junior Cup fourth round draw

FAI JUNIOR CUP – THIRD ROUND

It was a great weekend for Kerry sides in the FAI Junior Cup with Fenit Samphires, Listowel Celtic and Killarney Celtic progressing to the fourth round of the national competition after great wins against top opponents.

Unfortunately two Kerry sides were involved in an all Kerry clash with Killorglin losing out to Listowel Celtic.

All the winning teams will be doing their upmost to try and get to the fifth round when it goes into the open draw phase of the competition where they can be drawn against a club from any part of the country.

However, the winners last Sunday have to jump another hurdle in the fourth round before they reach the last 64 go into the open draw. The three Kerry clubs will be hoping for a home draw in the next round of the competition.

Fenit Samphires 1

Bridge United 1

(Fenit won 4-3 on penalties)

Fenit Samphires are in the fourth round of the competition after a great win over Clare side Bridge United at the seaside village on Sunday.

In a very keenly contested game the seasiders had to deep to etch out a win coming from a goal down to equalise in the second half and won the game in most dramatic fashion in a penalty shoot out.

The visitors started the game strongly and it took some great defensive work by the Fenit defence to stem the flow.

Fenit had a good chance to go ahead in the 22nd minute but Ger McCarthy headed wide from a Peter McCarthy free kick when he should have kept his effort on target.

The visitors went ahead on the half hour mark after good approach play following a free kick and Kieran Quinlan headed to the roof of the net.

Before half time they were pushing for a second goal and they were prevented scoring by a superb block by Alan McElligott.

Fenit tried to engineer an equaliser but the visitors held the advantage at the interval.

Fenit began the second half strongly and they put a number attacks together but they found it difficult to penetrate a strong a Bridge United defence.

Then Fenit manager Dan Maunsell introduced three subs hoping that fresh legs might make a difference. It most certainly did as the breakthrough they sought came in the 67th minute after an attack resulted a hand ball in the box which produced a penalty kick.

Ger McCarthy was as cool as a mountain stream and applied a clinical finish from 12 yards.

Both sides tried to secure a winner but as the half moved on it went inevitably into extra-time. Neither side were able to fashion a winning goal and the game went to a penalty shoot-out.

Fenit held their nerves throughout in very tantalising shoot out and the home side won the game 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Paddy O’Sullivan was one of the stars of the game with his penalty save while his four colleagues were faultless from 12 yards.

The Fenit penalty scorers were Sean Allen, Ger McCarthy, Oisin O’Brien and Ciaran Ford.

New team manager Dan Maunsell has taken on the reins at Fenit at a good time and with a dedicated panel of players at his disposal they will be challenging for the League title and will try and go as far as they can in the FAI Junior Cup.

Fenit Samphires: Paddy O’Sullivan, Dylan Flynn, Dara Heim, Alan McElligott, Ciaran Forde, Peter McCarthy, Donnacha MacGarry, Keevan McElligott, Ger McCarthy, Ben Warren, Oisin O’Brien, Chris Murphy, Richard Burke.

Bridge United: Paul Touhy, Daniel Curran, Michael Carr, Alan Murphy, Storm Devanney, Conor Deasy, Leon Kelly, Alex Collins, Kieran Quinlan, Leon Daly Jordan Downes.

Kilcornan AFC 0

Killarney Celtic 1

Killarney Celtic journeyed to Limerick on Sunday and came away with a great win over Desmond League side Kilcornan.

They were a tough side to wear down with a strong defensive setup and Celtic had to keep their patience until they struck the lethal blow like they have done so many in the past in big competitions.

The game was scoreless at half time but Celtic were building up the momentum and were creating a good few scoring chances.

With the home side having the bus parked in their box for most of the game it was very hard for Celtic to fashion scoring chances and they had to be patient to get the breakthrough they sought.

After a scoreless first half Celtic pushed hard for a goal as the half progressed and began to find a few holes in the home defence.

The bubble finally burst for the home side in the 67th minute with Celtic converged on the Kilcornan box and Lee Downing found a bit of space to control the ball and fired his shot to the back of the net.

After this Celtic were a bit more cautious after this but they were in control of the game and cruised home to victory at the end.

Killorglin 1

Listowel Celtic 3

The all Kerry clash between Killorglin and Listowel Celtic was an entertaining game at the Dragon’s Den on Sunday morning and Listowel Celtic came out on top at the end.

Both sides created a good few scoring chances during the game however with Listowel Celtic having a striker of the quality of Ashley Kelliher they always are a huge threat once they get into opponents defence.

Kelliher scored two of his side’s goals with Niall Downing scoring the third for the Fealesiders. Lee Carey scored for Killorglin.