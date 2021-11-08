Kerry

Fenit Samphires, Listowel Celtic and Killarney Celtic await FAI Junior Cup fourth round draw

kerryman

Mike Rice

FAI JUNIOR CUP – THIRD ROUND

It was a great weekend for Kerry sides in the FAI Junior Cup with Fenit Samphires, Listowel Celtic and Killarney Celtic progressing to the fourth round of the national competition after great wins against top opponents.

Unfortunately two Kerry sides were involved in an all Kerry clash with Killorglin losing out to Listowel Celtic.

