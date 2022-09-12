Father and son duo do the trick for Lenamore Rovers in Kerry District League

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2A

Ferry Rangers 1

Lenamore Rovers 2

Soccer fans turned out in big numbers at Ferry Park in Tarbert on Saturday for the much anticipated local derby between neighbours Ferry Rangers and Lenamore Rovers.

Friendliness between the neighbouring arch rivals were put on hold until the game was over as both sides were determined to try and obtain maximum points in their first game of the season.

Weather conditions were ideal and the game was played in a well-manicured pitch, which made it ideal for keeping the ball on the deck. It turned out to be a fast free flowing entertaining game that hung in the balance right up to the final whistle.

Lenamore held a single goal advantage going into the final six minutes of the game and it looked as if they would secure the three points, but then the home side brought the game back to parity in the 85th minute and the game seemed to be heading for a draw.

Then Lenamore brought on father and son Dónal and Lorcan Leahy and they produced the magic to create a sensational winner in injury time.

The game got off to a brisk start between two committed sides and it was Lenamore that were showing the better creativity early on and they manufactured a few early chances.

Michael Holly was doing damage down the right wing using his electric speed to take on defenders and through his initiative Ferry were feeling the heat at the back.

Early pressure produced a corner kick for Lenmaore and Conor Hogan delivered a great ball into the box and Mitch Foley rose high at the back post and headed narrowly wide.

Down the other end Ferry Rangers hit on the break and it took a good save by the Lenamore goalie Tommy Barrett to deny Jack Sheehan. Lenamore went ahead in the 16th minute after the tenacity of Jack Mulhihill won a ball and with Michael Holly on his shoulder he slid the ball to him and he applied a great finish.

Then Ferry got a free in a good position but Danny Stack’s effort came off the defensive wall. Lenamore began the second half on the front foot and a foul on Jack Mulvihill produced a free kick out on the wing.

When it came into the box a bullet of a shot from Ciaran O’Connor smacked off the left hand post and fell in the path of Jack Mulvihill and his shot came off a defender and the ball was scrambled to safety

In the 55th minute the home side put a good attack together resulting in a free kick. Gavin Breen put the ball into the danger zone and a low daisy-cutter of a shot by Cillian Holly went just inches wide.

As the half progressed both team managers used their benches and Lenamore were still hanging on to their slender lead. However, everything changed in the 85th minute when a Brian Stack free kick found Conor Breen inside the box and he volleyed the ball to the net from eight yards.

As the game entered the concluding minutes it looked as if it would end up a draw. However, Lenamore had tricks up their sleeve and the introduction of Dónal and Lorcan Leahy proved to be a master stroke

After coming Dónal got in the thick of the action quickly and was urging his colleagues to produce a winning goal. Then Michael Holly made a great run down the right wing skipping past opponents and after cutting in he laid the ball off to sub Lorcan Leahy and he drilled his sot low into the bottom corner of the net.

There was no time left for the home side to make a comeback as the final whistle sounded shortly afterwards.

It was a hard luck story for Ferry Rangers and they will be disappointed to lose the game through a late goal but it is early days yet and they will find their true form as the season progresses.

Great credit is due to the Ferry Rangers club who have made the transition from the Desmond League to the KDL easily and have a fantastic pitch in a beautiful secluded location just beside the village of Tarbert.

They had 23 players togged out for the game which is amazing for a small rural club.

FERRY RANGERS: Pa Carmody, Pádraig Carrig, Jack Healy, Cillian Holly, Mike Kissane, Gareth O’Connell, Ian Flavin, Conor Breen, Danny Stack, Conor Flavin, Jack Sheehan Subs: Chris O’Donoghue, Cian Enright Barry, Evan Allen, Darragh Foley, Shane Heffernan, Mike Houlihan

LENAMORE ROVERS: Tommy Barrett, Liam McCarthy, Seán Hanrahan, Ciaran O’Connor, Kieran Swan, Mitch Foley, Conor Hogan, Brian Cregan, Michael Holly, Jack Mulvihill, Eamon Cregan Subs: Donal Leahy, Lorcan Leahy, Wayne Hayes, Shane O’Sullivan, Seán Hogan

REFEREE: Denis O’Rourke