FAI’s decision on Kerry FC’s League of Ireland application imminent

Kerry FC are expected to learn if their bid to join the League of Ireland has been successful this week

Officials for Kerry FC and the Kerry District League are expecting news on the outcome of their application for a League of Ireland license to come through inside the next twelve hours or so.

The news is likely to be known before lunchtime on Wednesday, with Kerry-based officials hopeful that the news from the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown – where FAI officials were understood to be meeting on Tuesday afternoon to make a decision – would be positive.

Sources, however, were keen to stress that nothing was certain about the process and that fingers were very much crossed in the Kingdom as to the outcome.

Should the bid be successful it's understood that a Kerry FC team will take part in next season’s League of Ireland first division.

The Kerry FC project – which has considerable support from the KDL – is being spearheaded by former Sunderland and Shamrock Rovers footballer Billy Dennehy, a native of Tralee, as American-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough.

The club has been diligently working through the FAI application process over recent months, with additional works being carried out at the KDL’s base of Mounthawk Park, which will serve as the home ground of the new venture.