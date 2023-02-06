Eight-goal St Brendans Park surge to top of the table after humbling Castleisland B

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

The Park 8

Castleisland B 0

The Park join Mastergeeha at the top of the table after a runaway win over Castleisland B at Christy Leahy Park on Sunday afternoon.

This young energetic Park side let the ball do the talking in this game moving it around cohesively with their opponents chasing shadows at times.

Early pressure was opening cracks in the Castleisland defence and The Park went ahead in the 10th minute with their top marksman Donagh O’Brien finding the net with a fine strike.

It was a great day at the office for O’Brien as he completed his hat trick before half time and added another goal in the second half. His second goal was a memorable one after superb link up play he made a great run from midfield leaving defenders in is wake and applied a deadly finish. His third goal came shortly afterwards and it was another fine strike.

The Park extended their lead further before half time with Sebastian Vasiu setting up John Carmody and he found the net in great style. They kept the momentum going in the second half and they made it 5-0 with a spectacular diving header from Conor O’Callaghan.

Then Donagh O’Brien scored his fourth goal to make it 6-0. The Park manager had the luxury to be able to use all his substitutes as the game moved on and they had an impact also with Washington Solomon coming off the bench to score a great goal to make it 7-0.

To add to their misery Castleisland were unlucky to concede a late own goal giving the Park a facile win at the end.

After a couple of poor results in recent games this is a real morale-booster for this young Park side and they will be odds on to make it to the league final if they continue the form they showed on Sunday.

They would have won the game by a bigger margin only for the heroics of Castleisland goalie Kevin Moran who made a whole series of great saves during the game.

There will be better days ahead for Castleisland as they were out of their depth in this game.

THE PARK: Liam Carmody, John Ward, Jack Twamley, Adam Sheehy, Dan Fisher, Conor O’Callaghan, Sebastian Vasiu, John Carmody, Conor O’Brien, James Charles, Kevin Browne, Sean Kedzierski, Washington Solomon

CASTLEISLAND B: Kevin Moran, Shane McAulliffe, Paul Carmody, Dylan Browne, Daniel Downey, Pierce Brosnan, Ethan O’Connor, Dylan Curtin, Matthew Browne, Damian Feehan, Finn Nolan, Lee O’Connor, Chris Devane, Josh Horan