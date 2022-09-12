Kerry

Eight-goal haul sees Killarney Celtic hammer Tralee Dynamos

Castleisland, meanwhile, bounce back with a solid two-nil victory over Camp United

Brendan Smith, Classic FC and Cathal Shire, Castleisland B (green ) contest possession during their KDL Premier B clash at Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Celtic 8

