Eight-goal haul sees Killarney Celtic hammer Tralee Dynamos

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Celtic 8

Tralee Dynamos 0

It was anticipated that Killarney Celtic would be severely tested by Tralee Dynamos as they had strengthened their squad in the transfer window, but they were simply blown away by Celtic on Thursday night with a facile 8-0 victory.

Dynamos had a depleted team on duty and they paid the price as Celtic showed no mercy banging in goals at will. It was 3-0 at half-time and Celtic added five more goals in the second half to complete the rout.

Stephen McCarthy three, Lee Downing two, Tipmir Vlijack, Matej Vlijack and Pádraig O’Connor scored for the winners.

Castleisland 2

Camp United 0

Castleisland bounced back after losing the opening game of the season with a good win over Camp United in a tight enough game.

In a hard fought and physical game the home side did enough to see it out and claim the three points on offer.

Castleisland deservedly went ahead after 30 minutes when Tommy Feehan calmly tucked away when he was put clean through on goals five minutes before half-time. Eamon Nolan slid in at the back post to make 2-0 and on the stroke of half-time Nolan should have made it 3-0, but with an open goal gaping he miscued.

The second half saw a different Camp appear as they upped the tempo and physicality to try and get back into it, but a hard-working island side limited them to half chances and shots outside the box and the one time when Camp did get in behind their defence in the 85th minute Steven Bartlett produced a stunning save to keep the score at 2-0 and the islanders ran out very deserving winners at the end.

Killorglin 1

Listowel Celtic A 1

This was a very competitive game with the sides having to settle with a share of the spoils at the end. Dylan O Sullivan was the Killorglin goal scorer and their man of the match was Manus Gallagher.

Paudie Quinn scored for Listowel Celtic.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

MEK Galaxy 6

Killarney Celtic B 3

MEK Galaxy got off to a flying start to the season with a big win over neighbours Killarney Celtic. Joe Donovan (two), Hubert Dziedzic, Hugh O’Malley, Liam Roche and Eddie Moroney scored for the Fossa side

Mastergeeha A 3

The Park A 1

After winning the previous week The Park were brought back to reality at Kilbrean Park on Sunday morning when they went down to Mastergeeha. The winners were a goal down at the interval but a storming second half performance secured the three points.

Gearoid Kerins, Dan Moynihan and Philip O Leary scored for the Kilcummin side.

Ballyhar Dynamos 4

AC Athletic 4

This was a cracking game at Murt Scott Park and it ended with honours even in a rattling contest.

Ballyhar were down 2-1 at half-time and appeared to be on the brink of winning entering the final strait leading 4-3, but AC Athletic salvaged a point converting a late penalty kick.

The Ballyhar scorers were Seán Cooper (two), James Horgan and Trevor O’Shea. David Egan (two), Dan Goggin and John Buckley scored for AC Athletic.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Dingle Bay Rovers 1

Ballyheigue Athetic A 1

This was the first game of the season for both sides and after an even enough game they had to settle for a point each.

Eoin Brosnan turned in a man of the match performance in goals for Dingle making some great saves to keep his side in the game.

Ballyheigue went ahead in the first half with a Kieran O’Connor goal. However, Dingle fought back well in the second half with Seán Leahy equalising. Both sides tried to secure a winner but they had to settle for a draw at the end.

The best players on the day for Dingle outside of their goalkeeper were Seán Leahy and Naoise Mc Gearailt.

Fenit Samphires 0

CS Clochain Breannainn 2

There was a huge surprise in this game with last season’s Premier B Champions Fenit Samphires going down 2-0 to West Kerry side CS Clochain Breannainn.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Listowel Celtic B 1

Tralee Dynamos B 7

Newly promoted Tralee Dynamos began the new season in very positive fashion after an impressive win over Listowel Celtic B at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday.

John O Brien bagged a hat trick while Peter Enright, Dylan O Brien, Brendan Coffey and Sancho scored for the winners.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B

The Park B 8

Lenamore Rovers B 2

The Park won this game in emphatic fashion. Both of Lenamore’s goals were scored by Dónal Leahy.

Classic FC A 0

Castleisland B 1

This was always going to be a close game with both defences on top and consequently not too many clear cut scoring opportunities were created by either side.

If the game was decided on corner kicks Classic would win by a cricket score, but corner kicks done win any game as finding the net is the most important thing of all.

Classic created a number of scoring chances but they could not get past Castleisland goalkeeper Kevin Moran who made a series of fantastic saves to keep his side in the game. He was called into action in the 18th minute and he made a fine save to deny Alfie Christie

Then Daniel Downey had a good chance for Classic, but David Hennessy in the Classic goals made a great save and shortly afterwards he also had to be alert to deny Cathal Shire with an acrobatic effort from outside the box..

Just before the break Kevin Moran made another great save and the game was scoreless at half-time. Castleisland broke the deadlock coming up to the hour mark when Kevin Moran made another great save and delivered the ball out quickly to Freddie Galway.

He showed great vision to observe the run of Cathal Shire and he took the ball to the end line. Now Classic keeper David Hennessy came out to cut the angle, but Shire remained as cool as a cucumber and he squeezed the ball in from a tight angle.

The Castleisland keeper was called in action twice in the remaining minutes minutes of the game making two great saves from Jamie McIntyre shots.

Classic will be disappointed not to at least secured a draw, but Castleisland rode their luck and brilliant goalkeeping by Kevin Moran got them over the line at the end.

CASTLEISLAND: Kevin Moran, Michael Nagle, Daniel Downey, Neil O’Sullivan, Paul Carmody, Shane McAuliffe, Freddy Galway, Sean Prendeville, Ethan O’Connor, Cathal Shire, Jamie Heffernan, Louis Commins, Pius Fleming, Paul Nelligan

CLASSIC FC: David Hennessy, Scott Hennessy, Ronan Duggan, Shane Jordan, Ruairi Keane, Jamie McIntyre, Richard Hurley, Brendan Smith, Adam Ward, Darren O’Brien, Aaron Ward, Ronan Lucey, Dean Meehan, Nathan O’Leary, Darcy O’Sullivan, Gavin Wadding

EA SPORTS UNDERAGE NATIONAL LEAGUE OF IRELAND U19

Athlone Town 0

Kerry FC 1

Kerry made the journey to the midlands on Sunday and came away with a great win. The match winning goal was scored by Junior Ankomah.