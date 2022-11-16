Kerry Football Club have been given the green light to join the SSE Airtricity First Division. The Mounthawk Park-based outfit’s application for a license to participate was granted by the FAI after a six-month process.

The move represents the dawning of a new era for soccer in the Kingdom with clubs such as Waterford United, Galway United and Longford Town due to visit the county from next season, which is due to get underway in February.

The new venture is being led by Billy Dennehy (along with US-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough) in association with the Kerry District League, whose chairperson Seán O’Keeffe has been an enthusiastic backer.

Kerry FC is an ambitious project that aims to give home-grown talent their shot by providing a pathway from an underage academy – headed by Tralee native Damian Locke – right up to the senior ranks. It will put Kerry talent front and centre on and off the pitch.

Speaking on the announcement, director Steven Conway described it as a “dream come true” as League of Ireland football makes its return to the Kingdom. Kerry were previously represented at Under 21 level, a little over twenty years ago.

“From watching my brother David captain Kerry versus Waterford 20 years ago on that historic night, being a former Kerry player for many years, it fills me with immense pride and emotion to fulfil this dream and now give it to every young boy and girl in the county,” he commented.

In a press release on Wednesday morning, the club outlined the huge amount of work that had gone into the project over the last six months, and beyond.

“There has been so much work that has gone into this journey, and we would like to also take this moment to thank all members of the Kerry District League for your support, this was not possible without you,” it read.

"Thank you to Mark Scanlon and his team at the FAI for providing ample support for this project and guidance through the Licensing Process. Last and not least, our own team, led by former League of Ireland Star Billy Dennehy, Steven Conway, Brian Ainscough, Seán O’Keeffe, Geraldine Nagle and our Club Licensing Officer, Adrien King in making this dream become a reality for the whole of Kerry.”