Division 1 might be KDL’s most competitive

DIVISION 1A

The Park, CSCB, Castlemaine United, AC Athletic, Ballyheigue Athletic, Strand Road, QPR, Listowel Celtic B

The team to pop out of this division at a glance has to be The Park who have a squad of young players who are beginning to make their presence felt in the KDL.

The club have been squad building for the past 3 years and decided to concentrate on young players and build up gradually.

It has worked so far and they will be looking ahead to the new season with a lot of optimism.

Of course old warriors AC Athletic will also be very much in the frame and while their legendary striker John Mike Dooley has retired from the game they have a very strong squad that has Premier A time on their CV.

Wily old Fox Mark Walshe won’t be sparing any time adding to his squad and it will be a surprise if they don’t challenge for the title.

Castlemaine United should also be a strong contender and no doubt Dara O’Connor will have his home - work done.

CS Clochain Breannainn will also be right up there in the thick of things

After that Ballyheigue Athletic and Strand Road will be hoping to punch above their weight while Listowel Celtic B will be hoping to do likewise.

DIVISION 1B

Dingle Bay Rovers, Ballymac Celtic, Inter Kenmare, Mastergeeha, Mainebank, Windmill United, Killarney Athletic B

This is likely to be one of the most competitive divisions with any of as much as five sides in with a big chance.

With so many teams so evenly matched in this division sides will take a lot of points from each other so it makes for a fascinating battle for those two slots in the decider.

Dingle Bay Rovers is a side that ticks a lot of boxes in this division as they have a young energetic side that are beginning to make a big impression.

When the club lost a lot of key players due to immigration they decided to focus their attention on young players and build from there.

It has been a great success strong and they will be hoping now that they will be in a position to challenge for a league title.

Mastergeeha is another side that must be taken very seriously as they have a lot of experience of playing at a higher level.

Ballymac Celtic is also side vying for silverware and with Adam Condon and Jonathan Keane at the held they will always be challenging for accolades.

Windmill United are a decent side also and will fancy their chances

Inter Kenmare also have the pedigree to be contenders in this group and possibly also Windmill United.

The only outsiders in the group is Killarney Athletic B and they are an unknown quantity and those who take them for granted could be in for a surprise. As they competed very well in this division last season. It is a division that will go right down to the wire with Dingle Bay Rovers the pick of the bunch with the second slot likely to be between between Mastergeeha and Ballymac Celtic.