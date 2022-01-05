Diarmuid O’Carroll appointed assistant manager at Morecambe

Diarmuid O’Carroll’s meteoric rise through the coaching ranks continues apace with the Killarney man being appointed as Assistant Manager at League One outfit Morecambe.

O’Carroll had been First Team Coach with the Shrimps since last summer following a move from Motherwell, where he'd been Under 21 coach.

The 34-year-old, a former Morecambe player in the 2008/9 season, has clearly impressed manager Stephen Robinson over the course of the season and has now been elevated further. The pair had previously worked together at Motherwell.

The Kerry man replaces John McMahon who vacated the role before Christmas.

“It’s brilliant,” O’Carroll said on his appointment.

"I worked well with John [McMahon] when he was here as well, and I wish him all the best for wherever he ends up next.

“From my point-of-view, I’m excited, I came in with the manager, ultimately came into a system as a First-Team Coach initially, so for me and I’m sure for the manager, not a whole pile will change from our day-to-day working.

“I’m delighted, it’s a fantastic one for me, a bit of pride to have once been playing here, being First-Team Coach and now Assistant Manager, so [I’m] delighted.

“From his [Stephen Robinson’s] point of view, I know what he wants, I’ve worked with him before, so it allows me to have a little bit more influence on things, potentially with staff and with the academy, it puts more responsibility on my door which is brilliant.

“I can try and drive certain things that he likes, and he wants because he doesn’t have the time to do it, he’s enough balls in the air trying to get points and look at transfer windows and different things like that, so it allows me to crack on with the other stuff and take a little bit off his plate if possible.”

Manager Robinson spoke in high praise of the former Killarney Athletic man after the appointment.

“I brought Diarmuid to the football club, I knew what he could bring to it, he’s a fantastic coach,” he said.

“He’s a brilliant personality around the place, very, very popular among the players, so I think it’s a really good step up for Diarmuid as well and he’ll be a fantastic help to me as he always is.”

The club lie in 19th place in the table following their promotion from League Two last season. They are due to play Tottenham away this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup.