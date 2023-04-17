Defeat to Killarney Athletic leaves Camp United vulnerable to drop from Premier A

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 2

Camp United 1

There was not too much at stake in this game for Killarney Athletic as they are in the league final, but it was an important game for Camp United who are still in relegation difficulty.

Camp United got an early free kick in a promising position, but the well struck shot by Jason Hickson, but was comfortably saved by Athletic keeper Gary Sugrue.

After good approach work Athletic went ahead in the ninth minute when Roko Rujevcan was left unmarked inside the box and he sailed high and found the net with an accurately measured header.

The West Kerry side had a great chance to equalise shortly afterwards as they pressurised the Athletic defence and Andrew Finn dinked the ball over the advancing keeper and it appeared that it was going to be a certain goal but last ditch defending done the trick for Athletic with Shane Lynch doing extremely well to take the ball off the goal line.

Camp United were back on level terms in the 22nd minute after a long clearance by their goalie Tommy Pierse found James Crean, who controlled the ball admirably and found the net with a great strike.

Now Athletic were playing a free flowing game passing the ball with great precision but they were finding it difficult to breach a solid Camp United defence.

Athletic had the lion’s share of possession in the second half and while they put a good few attacks together they were not able to apply the killer punch up front.

On the hour mark Dara O’Shea had a great opportunity to score but be missed the target from 10 yards. Another chance came shorty afterwards with Brendan Moloney setting up Shane Lynch, but he shot wide.

In a swift counter attack Colm Moriarty had a decent chance for Camp and his shot was just marginally wide. As the game was entering the closing stages it appeared it was heading for a draw.

However this all changed in the 84th minute when Athletic got a free kick in a good position. As the ball came into the goalmouth the Camp defence were caught ball watching and Matthew Horgan ghosted in on the blind side and headed home the winner from close range.

Athletic have just one more game to play and it’s against their arch rivals Killarney Celtic and they have to meet in the league final as well and what a game that should be.

Meanwhile Camp United have two more game to play against Killarney Celtic and Killorglin. They will find it very difficult to get a favourable result against Celtic and all could hinge on the crucial tie against Killorglin.

At present Camp United have 13 points from 13 games and are two points ahead of Killorglin on 11 points who have a game in hand over Killorglin. They play each other in their final game of the season and it will be virtually a cup final for both sides as relegation and survival are at stake.

A win or a draw will guarantee Camp United Premier A status, but if Killorglin win the game they will survive and Camp will go down so it is a hugely important game for both sides.

Of course if they spring a result surprise result against Killarney Celtic next weekend they will survive, but that is unlikely.

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: Gary Sugrue, Predra Gulmcevic, Eoin Moynihan, Shane Doolan, Cian Tobin, Dónal Kelliher, Matthew Horgan, Roko Rujvecan, Shane Lynch, Brendan Moloney, Dara O’Shea, Ian Prendergast, Cian McCann, Gavin O’Sullivan

CAMP UNITED: Tommy Pierse, Cian Griffin, Gearoid O’Shea, James Scanlan, David Smith, Jason Hickson, Colm Moriarty, Andrew Finn, James Crean, Donal Crean, Killian Farrelly, Kevin Greensmith, David O’Brien