Cunnane hat-trick fires Tralee Dynamos to Under 17 Cup win over Killarney Celtic

Ryan O’Driscoll, Tralee Dynamos and Jason O’Sullivan, Killarney Athletic in action during their game in the Dominos Pizza Under 17 league Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

DOMINOS PIZZA UNDER 17 CUP

Tralee Dynamos 4

Killarney Celtic 2

This game was played in very adverse conditions on Friday night and both sides must be commended for providing an entertaining encounter that produced six goals.

The game stood out mainly because of a fabulous hat trick by Dynamos striker Darragh Cunnane and and exhibition of goalkeeping by Dynamos net minder Kyle Clifford making a series of unbelievable saves during the course of the game.

Aided by the strong wind Killarney Celtic dominated the game in the first half but they were unable to score for a long time being denied repeatedly by stunning saves by Dynamos keeper Kyle Clifford.

Then against the run of play Dynamos went ahead with a great finish by Darragh Cunnane.

Celtic equalised on the half hour mark with a fine goal by John O’Shea and three minutes later they took the lead with a deflected goal and it was 2-1 at the interval.

Dynamos brought the game back to parity two minutes into the second half when CJ Daniels stole in behind the Celtic defence and he headed to the net in great style.

Now Dynamos were using the wind to great effect and a brace of goals from Darragh Cunnane which completed his hat-tick was good enough to win the game for the Tralee side.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Kyle Clifford, Elive Knoivane, Rory Clifford, Adam Hogan, Liam Moloney, CJ Daniels, Sean Whelan, Bryan O’Driscoll, Darragh Cunnane, Evan McCarthy, Jamie O’Shea.

KILLARNEY CELTC: Liam O’Donoghue, Brian O’Sullivan, Narragan Ryan, Robert Hartnett, Dara O’Shea, Edward Myers, Kalvin O’Sullivan, Timothy Moynihan, Luke O’Neill, Colin O’Callaghan.

Mastergeeha 6

Killarney Athletic 3

There was plenty of goals scored out at Kilbrean Park on Friday evening with Mastergeeha progressing to the next round of the cup in a game that produced nine goals. Cian Lynch (2), Adam Murphy, David O’Leary, Jack O’Donoghue and Emmet Spillane scored for the winners.

U-19 SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE TIER 2 ROUND 3

Cobh Ramblers 3

Kerry FC 2

Kerry made the journey to the Rebel county on Sunday and were unlucky to go down 3-2 to Cobh Ramblers. Venis Jahiri – who played with the Kerry Under-17 team on Saturday – and Tojor Silong were the Kerry goal scorers.

U-17 SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE CUP GROUP E

UCD 7

Kerry FC 2

Kerry made the journey to the capital on Saturday and it was always going to be very difficult to get anything from this game against a formidable UCD side. While they managed to score two goals from Andy Kerins and Venis Jahiri they lost comprehensively 7-2 at the end.