Cruel defeat for U-19s as Drogheda snatch injury-time winner from penalty spot

The Kerry U-19team that were beaten by a late Drogheda United goal in their League of Ireland Shield semi-final at Mounthawk Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Kerry captain Nathan Gleeson in action against and Michael Soyemi, Drogheda United, in action in their U-19 League of Ireland Shield semi-final at Mounthawk Park on Sunday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

EA SPORTS U-19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND SHIELD SEMI-FINAL

Kerry FC 1

Drogheda United 2

Unfortunately sport can be cruel at times and those who excel on the field of play sometimes do not always get the reward they deserve.

In this national semi-final between Kerry and Drogheda United it looked as if the game was all set for extra-time when the sides were deadlocked 1-1 deep into added-on time.

However, there was a cruel twist of fate late in the game with Drogheda United winning the game dramatically from the penalty spot.

While the pain of defeat will linger on the Kerry players’ minds for a few weeks, on longer reflection they will see that they turned in a tremendous performance, with every player displaying great spirit and conviction and fight right to the final whistle.

The setting was perfect at soccer headquarters in Mounthawk Park for the game with a big attendance and a great atmosphere. Indeed, the excitement was fever pitch as Kerry tried to scale new heights and book their place in a national final against a formidable Drogheda United side

Kerry came into the game on a high after five wins in a row in the competition and expectations were high that they would make home venue count and win the game in front of their fans.

This was a thrilling game with play switching from end to end on a constant basis with both sides displaying great spirit and determination.

After a cautious start Kerry grew into the game and got some passages of free flowing football together and were testing the Drogheda defence on a regular basis.

With Daniel Okwute, Cian Clancy and Nathan Gleeson prominent at midfield Kerry were stretching the visitors’ defence, and Ryan Kelliher and Cian Brosnan were a constant threat up front.

When they got their momentum going they were dictating the game and were very dangerous on the counter-attack with Kelliher breaching the Drogheda defence on a few occasions.

Kerry were the more creative side, with the visitors’ only threat shots from distance and Kerry goalkeeper Gavin O’Brien had very little to do over the 90 minutes.

It was cat and mouse in the first half with the bulk of the play between the two boxes and neither goalkeeper had too much to do in the opening 45 minutes.

Kerry dominated the first half playing very aggressively and were very solid at the back, getting in the important tackles when called upon.

They forced a corner kick in the 16th minute which was despatched into the Drogheda goalmouth by Sean O’Connell and it was dropped by the Drogheda goalkeeper but Kerry failed to take advantage and the ball was cleared out.

A foul on Cian Brosnan produced a free kick on the edge box but the Drogheda wall dealt with the effort on goals.

Drogheda then began to up their game as the half progressed but Kerry were defending brilliantly and allowed no space for the Drogheda attackers.

Great combination play between Daniel Okwute and Ryan Kelliher stretched the Drogheda defence and a foul on Okwute resulted a free kick just outside the box. Cian Brosnan drilled his shot low but it was an easy save by the Drogheda ‘keeper.

Drogheda almost opened their account five minutes later with a powerful shot from outside the box by Patrick Moore, which fizzed outside the right hand post.

As the half progressed the visitors began to enjoy more possession but they found it very difficult to penetrate the Kerry defence who were playing superbly.

With the sides going in scoreless at half time Kerry manager Billy Dennehy must have been very happy with the first half performance.

Kerry were on the front foot at the start of the second half and they went ahead in the 52nd minute with a fantastic goal.

Great approach work by Nathan Gleeson and Kian Clancy created a pocket of space for Kelliher who played in Okwute on the edge of the box, and he left a defender on the ground with a magnificent turn and sent a screamer of a shot to the net.

Then Clancy and Gleeson combined to release Cian Brosnan who found Kelliher who was fouled. However Kerry failed to test the keeper with the free kick.

As the half wore on both managers used their benches and exchanges remained relatively even with Kerry showing much more of a threat up front than the visitors.

Drogheda had a couple of efforts from long range but they failed to hit the target with both.

With Kerry looking very comfortable the game was turned on its head in the 73rd minute. A quick free kick near the sideline saw Mohammad Boudiaf roll the ball to Samuel O’Brien who, after making ground, turned on to his left foot and gave O’Brien no chance with a rocket of a shot from outside the box.

This was a reality check for Kerry and they had to try and keep their heads after this setback. They had a glorious chance to take the lead again in the 78th minute when Okwute did superbly to race down the line to get past two defenders and cross the ball to Kelliher who was in one on one with the Drogheda keeper who made a tremendous save to deny the Kerry striker.

As the clock ticked down going into the concluding stages of the game it looked like it was heading for extra-time. And then disaster struck.

Entering the fourth minute of added time, a late attack breached the Kerry defence and when a Drogheda United attacker was bundled over in the box the referee pointed to the spot.

Dave Samson gave the O’Brien no chance with an excellently executed penalty kick and Kerry’s hope of a national final was all but gone.

Kerry had a flicker of hope with the last action of the game after winning a free kick. With every player in the Drogheda goalmouth the ball was floated into the danger zone by Gavin O’Brien but the Drogheda goalkeeper claimed the ball and the final whistle went.

The Kerry players were absolutely gutted and it was no surprise as they turned in a magnificent performance only to see everything go up in smoke at the end.

On the run of play Kerry deserved at least to take the game to extra-time so it was no surprise that all players and the management were gutted when the final whistle sounded.

Manager Billy Dennehy can be very proud of his players as they turned in a great display and they were very unlucky not to take the game at the very least to extra time.

This squad of players now go back to playing with their clubs and maybe down the line they might be able to have an opportunity to play at a higher level wityh Kerry.

KERRY: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Ryan Guerin, Junior Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson (Ronan Teahan, 71) Daniel Okwute (Eddie Ward, 85) Kian Clancy, James Darmody, Cian Brosnan (Cianan Cooney, 81) Ryan Kelliher.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Aaron Davis, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Sere Ogiehor, Charles Mutawe, Dillon Melody, Luke Neville, Mohammad Boudiaf, Samuel O’Brien, Charles Talice, Callum Ralph, Patrick Moore.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan