Cork City strike back at Kerry Under 17s to take the spoils

The Kerry Under 17s had a strong start against Cork City, but the Cork men eventually struck back to take the spoils Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 1

Cork City 2

After registering a great 3-0 win against Limerick the previous week Kerry faced the acid test at soccer headquarters on Sunday against the favourites in their group Cork City.

The game was played in horrendous conditions and great credit is due to both sides for providing a very entertaining game with plenty passages of good football

Kerry had a strong gale behind them in the first half and they had to make the most of it and try and find a goal to build up a cushion to have to protect in the second half.

They came out with hunger in their bellies and they went ahead after five minutes.

It came from a penetrating attack and when Togar Siklong was grounded in the box the referee Eddie O’Mahony pointed to the spot.

Venus Jahiri made no mistake from 12 yards and it appeared as if Kerry might spring a surprise result.

Kerry continued in search of a second goal and while they forced a number of successive corners kicks they found the Cork defence were very solid with their goalie Rory Moloney very assured between the sticks and lording proceedings in the air.

The visitors were dictating the game at midfield with Aaron Healy pulling the strings and linking up very cohesively with his colleagues and he was a real class act whose leadership skills had a huge impact on the game.

Cork City forced a free kick in the 15th minute out close to the side line that was dispatched into the danger zone by Cian Carmody finding Enna Fitzgerald but his effort on goal was dealt with efficiently by Obinna Izehi.

Then the Kerry goalkeeper Richard Healy showed his goalkeeping prowess making two great saves in the 27th and 31st minutes to deny Enna Fitzgerald and Aaron Healy.

Then Venis Jahiri displayed great initiative and skill to create a pocket of space for a potential shot on ,goals but Cian Carmody nipped in to deal with the threat.

Cork pressed hard towards the end of the first half and the Kerry goalie showed great awareness to find his bearings under pressure and fist out a threatening shot from Enna Fitzgerald at the expense of a corner.

They went close to equalising eight minutes from half time after a lighting attack opened the Kerry defence and a fizzing shot from Joshua Fitzpatrick flashed inches wide.

The Kerry keeper had to come to the rescue again in the 40th minute after another scintillating City attack he displayed great athleticism diving full length to bring off a stupendous save.

Kerry began the second half on the front foot with Oisín Healy leaving players in his wake with a strong run from midfield and from just outside the box his curling shot shaved the back post with the keeper clutching at air. Unfortunately he picked up an injury shortly afterwards and he has to be replaced.

Now Cork were pressing hard for an equaliser and it came in the 55th minute from a set piece situation.

When a corner kick was fisted clear by Kerry goalkeeper Richard Healy it fell invitingly for Patryk Swiecka Andrzejeza and he applied a neat finish.

The visitors now went all out in search of a winner and they were almost caught on the counter attack by Kerry when Josh Bowler went in one on one with the City keeper, but Charlie O’Brien came to the rescue clearing the ball off the line.

Kerry were caught again from a corner kick in the 68th minute with Matthew Kiernan finding Andrzejeza at the back post and he finished to the net from close range to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Both sides used their benches entering the concluding stages of the game and Kerry tried to engineer an equaliser, but it did not come to fruition.

Kerry had a big shout for a penalty late in the game, but it was not entertained by referee Eddie O’Mahony who handled the game very well.

While Kerry will be disappointed to lose the game they can hold their heads up high as the performed very well against a very formidable Cork City side and they can look ahead with a fair degree of optimism for upcoming games.

Kerry’s next game is on Saturday April 2 with an away tie again Treaty United.



KERRY: Richard Healy, Finn O’Neill, Sean Treyvand, Killian Keogh, Obia Izehi, Oisin Healy, Yago Carnide, Togar Silong, Venus Jashiri, Alex Hoare, Josh Bowler Subs: Andrew Kerins, Nathan Aherne, Seaus Kelly, Oisin O’Halloran, Immanuel Manu, Paddy McMahon

CORK CITY: Rory Moloney, Samuel Bailey, Patryk Swieczka Andrejczak, Charlie O Brien, Cian Carmody, Aaron Healy,Liam Murray, Enna Fitzgerald, Daniel Leonard, Joshue Fitzpatrick, Evan Lynch Subs: Matthew Kiernan, Dara McCormack, Cillian Mulvihill

REFEREE: Eddie Mahony