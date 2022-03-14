Classic bow out of Munster Cup at home to Clonmel

The Classic FC squad. The club bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

MIG WOMEN'S MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Classic FC 1

Clonmel Celtic 3

Classic FC bowed out of the Women’s Munster Junior Cup in Tralee on Sunday going down Tipperary side Clonmel Celtic in a good competitive game.

The Tralee side came into the game very much as complete outsiders, but Timmy Lynch’s charges gave a very good account of themselves and made the visitors work hard for their win.

The team displayed a blend of steely determination, which their opponents had to dig deep to cope with.

This is a relatively inexperienced Classic side who have tremendous potential and when they get more games under their belts they will grow and develop their skills as the season progresses.

It is back to the domestic scene after this and the Tralee side will be in with a big shout in the battle for the league title.

It shows how much can be accomplished when a committed group of players come together and give everything for their club.

This was the teams first taste of the game at provincial level and they clearly showed that they can hold their own with many of the big teams in the Munster area.

The Classic scorer was Megan Power O’Brien.