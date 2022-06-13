Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Celtic ease past Athletic in Killarney derby to claim fourth Premier A title in a row

The Killarney Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier A League Final against town rivals Athletic Expand
Killarney Celtic co-captains Kevin O&rsquo;Sullivan and John McDonagh receive the Premier A League cup from KDL chairman Sean O'Keeffe at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

The Killarney Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier A League Final against town rivals Athletic

The Killarney Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier A League Final against town rivals Athletic

Killarney Celtic co-captains Kevin O&rsquo;Sullivan and John McDonagh receive the Premier A League cup from KDL chairman Sean O'Keeffe at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Killarney Celtic co-captains Kevin O’Sullivan and John McDonagh receive the Premier A League cup from KDL chairman Sean O'Keeffe at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

/

The Killarney Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier A League Final against town rivals Athletic

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A LEAGUE FINAL

Killarney Celtic 3

Privacy