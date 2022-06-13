Celtic ease past Athletic in Killarney derby to claim fourth Premier A title in a row

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A LEAGUE FINAL

Killarney Celtic 3

Killarney Athletic 0

Killarney Celtic clinched their fourth league title in a row at Mounthawk Park on Sunday with a very comfortable win over their fellow townies Killarney Athletic in the Premier A Final.

The bragging rights are always dear to both sides in any town local derby and they don’t need any encouragement to lift their game as Killarney derbies are normally fiercely contested games with the pride of both clubs at stake.

However, this final was a rather tame affair by derby standards with Celtic never having to stretch themselves too much to get over the winning line.

Surprisingly there was a disappointing attendance at the game, perhaps because Celtic went into the game as red hot favourites after going through their whole league programme with a 100% record, winning all 14 games. They were 19 points ahead of Athletic on the league table at the end of the campaign, and to have to win a league final to be crowned champions seems beyond ridiculous.

Athletic had a tough game against Castleisland during the week to get to the decider and that may have affected their performance on Sunday, but their effort was very timid and never got to grips with the game and went down too tamely against far superior opponents.

Athletic are mostly a young side who appeared to be lacking in self-belief and Celtic won the game without ever having to move into top gear.

A strong blustery breeze had an impact on the game with both sides finding it hard to control the ball at times. Celtic had its assistance in the first half and their creativity gathered momentum quickly with Padraig O’Connor and Gary Keane calling the shots at midfield, while Wayne Sparling was doing damage down the left wing with his speedy runs.

Athletic were operating with a lone striker up front in Brendan Moloney and he had a lonely furrow to plough as the ball did not come his way very often. Indeed, he was forced to go back deep from time to time to try and get a hold of the ball.

There was a significant margin of difference between the sides with Celtic very comfortable on the ball and linking up with their colleagues with great precision, whereas Athletic found it difficult to create any type of a scoring opportunity.

Celtic went close to scoring twice in the early minutes with Steven McCarthy sending a volley just over the crossbar in the fourth minute while shortly afterwards he tested the Athletic goalkeeper Gary Sugrue with a free kick, which Sugrue took control of the ball on the second attempt.

An exquisite over the top ball by Kevin O’Sullivan found Sparling in space but he was unable to find the target, but Celtic’s persistent attacking had the Athletic defence under constant pressure and it only looked a matter of time before they would go ahead.

As the Athletic defence were stretched an effort from Sparling was taken off the line by Danny Healy but then Celtic went ahead in the 18th minute with an excellently engineered goal.

Padraig O’Connor began the attack on the left wing linking up with Sparling near the six-yard box and he crossed the ball across the goalmouth where Steven McCarthy stooped low to nod the ball to the net from close range.

Sugrue was called into action in the 36th minute after Lee Downing made a tremendous run from midfield getting past a number of defenders and he let fly with a screamer of a shot from inside the box. The goalkeeper made a fantastic save diving to his right to get hands to the ball and direct it off the upright before it was cleared to safety.

During the opening 45 minutes Athletic did not have any shot on target but with being just 1-0 down at half time they were still very much in the game.

Assisted with the breeze Athletic opened the second half with a spring in their step and they begin to create a few half chances. Danny Healy made a good run out of defence and played in Matthew Horgan but Celtic keeper Roy Kelliher came off his line and gathered the ball comfortably.

As the time progressed both sides brought players off the bench in the hope that fresh legs would enhance their prospects.

A foul brought a free kick for Athletic just outside the box but a disappointing effort by Shane Doolan did not get past the defensive wall.

Then Athletic got their defensive lines of communication all wrong in the 72nd minute and they paid the price for it with sub Terry Sparling getting through on goals and when he was brought down by Eoin Moynihan referee Eddie O’Mahony pointed to the spot.

Steven McCarthy gave the Athletic goalkeeper no chance with a splendidly taken spot kick firing low to the bottom corner of the net.

Now Celtic were in the driving seat and they added further salt to Athletic’s wounds in the 86th minute with Terry Sparling setting up Luke O’Neill who had just come off the bench and he made no mistake from 10 yards.

Overall it was a polished performance by the winners who adopted the right tactics at the right time and they were always in control of the game.

Gary Keane and Padraig O’Connor covered every blade of grass on the pitch and while they are in the twilight of their playing careers they are still two of the best players in the county.

While Athletic will be disappointed to lose the game they knew they were complete outsiders on the day but they have some very good young players coming through the ranks and prospects for the future are looking optimistic if they can keep this bunch of players together going into the future.

There was great scenes of jubilation after the game when the captain of the Celtic side John McDonagh was presented with the cup by KDL chairman Sean O’Keeffe who complimented both sides for providing an entertaining game. Mr O’Keffee paid tribute to both clubs for promoting the game so well in the town of Killarney and surrounding areas.

Celtic captain John McDonagh thanked his players for turning in a great performance on the day and throughout the season. He said the club are very lucky to have a very dedicated bunch of players who give everything for the club week in week out. He thanked Athletic for a good sporting game and said they are a young side who will improve as they get more experience.

KILARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Chris O’Leary (Edward Myers 75), Kevin O’Sullivan, John McDonagh, Jamie Spillane, Gary Keane, Wayne Sparling, Padraig O’Connor, Steven McCarthy (Luke O’Neill, 86), Lee Downing, (Liam Spillane, 87) Matej Vrljicak (Terry Sparling, 71).

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: Gary Sugrue, Danny Healy, Adam O’Connell (Dara O’Shea, 53), Eoin Moynihan, Shane Doolan, Donal Kelliher, Cian McCann (Darren Mulcahy, 70), Roko Rujevcan, Matthew Horgan (Ian Prendergast, 78), Brendan Moloney, Aydan Mulvaney.

Referee: Eddie O’Mahony