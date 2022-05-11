Castleisland best placed to qualify for Premier A final but face Killarney Athletic in defining fixture

Charleville Cheese Premier A

Listowel Celtic 0

Castleisland 0

There were three huge games in Premier A over the weekend with the five teams in contention in the title race trying to get qualify for the final to play Killarney Celtic.

Listowel Celtic and Castleisland faced each other at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday morning where the home side needed a win to stay in the title race and while

Castleisland wanted maximum points to beat the posse and with them having a game in hand over the other pretenders to the throne a draw would not be a bad result either.

It turned out to be very keenly contested game and while both sides created a number of goalscoring opportunities they had to settle for a share of the points at the end.

Castleisland were the hungrier side in the first half and probably shaded the game over the 90 minutes.

On the other hand Listowel Celtic struck the woodwork in the first half and had a couple of more good scoring chances.

Castleisland created an early chance but Tommy Feehan shot wide from close range.

Celtic were every unlucky not to go ahead after 25 minutes after a corner kick a bullet of a shot from Jack Sheehan came back off the post with the Castleisland goalie beaten.

Then the Fealsiders forced three successive corner kicks but the Castleisland defence stayed strong and defended superbly.

Celtic created another chance in the 40th minute but Jack Sheehan was unable to hit the target.

The game was wide open at half time but everyone knew that the first goal of the game could be crucial.

At the start of the second half Castleisland almost gifted Celtic a goal after a defensive error but they rectify the problem and got the ball to safety.

As the half moved on both managers used their benches hoping that fresh legs might be the answer they required.

Castleisland went close to taking the lead in the 70th minute when, after a great move, Colin McCarthy pulled the trigger but his shot fizzed outside the wrong side of the right hand post. Eamon Nolan also had a chance but he shot wide of the target.

When the game went into the concluding stages Castleisland pushed for a winner launching the ball into the Listowel goalmouth every opportunity they got.

Colin McCarthy had a late chance to win the game for Castleisland but he shot wide from 15 yards and the game ended all square at the end.

The state of the parties now is that Castleisland have three games left having to play relegated Killorglin twice while their big game left is against fellow title contenders Killarney Athletic.

Listowel Celtic have one game left against Killarney Celtic and with the Hoops having,100% record in the league they will be unlikely to get anything from this game.

Listowel Celtic: Michael O’Leary, Ben Landy, Tommy Keane, Seamus Keane, Kevin Mc Carthy, Emmet Kelly, Jack Sheehan, Ben Tobin, Ernesto Necaj, Andrew Murphy, Ashley Kelliher. Subs: Niall Downey, Pa Walsh, Robbie Foley, Paudie Quinn.

Castleisland: Stephen Bartlett, Shane O’Connor, Padraic O’Connor, Barry Lynch, Aidan O’Callaghan, Timmy Walsh, Colin McCarthy, Kieran Griffin, Tommy Feehan, Eamon Nolan, Stan Divane. Subs: Josh Horan, Kevin O’Mahony, Jason Brennan, Alex Kepp, Stephen McCarthy, Freddie Galway,

Referee: John Ross

Tralee Dynamos 1

Camp United 1

These two sides were level on points going into this game so there was a lot at stake and in a tight game they had to settle with a share of the spoils. Darragh Lowth was the Tralee Dynamos goal scorer. Tralee Dynamos final game of the season is against Classic FC.

Classic FC 0

Killarney Athletic 3

Killarney Athletic boosted their chances of making it to the league final after a comfortable win over Classic FC who are in serious relegation difficulties.

Athletic bossed most of the game with Classic unable to create too many decent scoring opportunities.

Athletic went ahead in the 17th minute when the excellent Matthew Horgan latched on to an Eoin Moynihan corner kick and he headed powerfully to the net.

They doubled their lead five minutes from the break when Moynihan found Horgan from a free kick and he finished to the net in great style.

Athletic continued to dominate the game in the second half and they put it to bed in the 80th minute with a flick header from Horgan to complete his hat trick turning in a man of the match performance

Athletic were fortunate that their rivals in the title race Castleisland were held to a draw by Listowel Celtic.

Castleisland are now favourites to get to the final but Athletic and Castleisland have to play each other and Athletic must win the game and a draw may be sufficient for Castleisland.

HOW THEY STAND IN PREMIER A

Killarney Celtic: 13 games played – 39 points (qualified for final)

Killarney Athletic: 13 games played – 20 points

Camp United: 13 games played – 18 points

Tralee Dynamos: 13 games played – 18 points

Castleisland: 11 games played – 15 points