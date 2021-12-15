Castlegregory FC receive FAI’s Club Mark award

It is great to see small rural clubs thriving around the county and updating their facilities and doing their best to promote the game at all levels, and in West Kerry Castlegregory Celtic are a shining example in this regard and have been rewarded the FAI Club Mark Award.

Only a small number of clubs have been awarded this prestigious accolade and the West Kerry club have got the recognition they deserve for the tremendous work they are doing fostering the game in a small rural community.

They have won a league title last season and this year they are playing in Premier B and are punching above their weight in the second tier of the KDL.

All their progression has not being gone unnoticed and it is a great achievement for the club to get this award.

Club secretary Steven Speirs says the club are absolutely delighted and proud that the Castlegregory Celtic FC have been awarded the Club Mark award.

“This is an award for grassroots clubs based on best practice in their governance, management and administration, and it is something the committee have been working towards for a number of months, driven by Trojan work behind the scenes by members of the club.

“The Club Mark programme aims to support and encourage clubs to improve standards off the field with the result of having stronger clubs and a stronger game.

“The club play from their scenic pitch in Illauncaum, Castlegregory – a huge thanks to the Goggin family – and has grown exponentially in recent years with over forty registered players and a strong non-player membership.

“Through years of hard work and dedication the club is in a fantastic position both on and off the pitch. Since it was founded Castlegregory Celtic has been fortunate in that it receives huge support from local people and businesses which has enabled the club to prosper and grow year on year.

“In order to promote positive growth the club has an ethos of ‘Leave it better than you found it’. This is achieved as a club via a number of core principles: a strong committee, dedicated volunteers, a fantastic coaching team and huge local backing.

“With a robust development plan identifying key aims with the objective of continued growth and maintenance of structures both on and off the pitch, the future is bright for Castlegregory Celtic FC.”

The West Kerry club was formed in 1995 and now they are one of most respected club’s in the KDL and with very committed people involved they will grow and prosper going into the future.