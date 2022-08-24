Kerry

Castlegregory Celtic ready to purchase and develop a permanent home for the whole community

kerryman

Mike Rice

Castlegregory Celtic FC have announced that they are now in a position to purchase and develop the wonderful pitch they have been renting for a number of years in Illauncaum, Castlegregory.

Club secretary Steven Speirs says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for "not only our club, but also for the local community” as this project will see Castlegregory Celtic FC secure a permanent home.

