Castlegregory Celtic ready to purchase and develop a permanent home for the whole community

Castlegregory Celtic FC have announced that they are now in a position to purchase and develop the wonderful pitch they have been renting for a number of years in Illauncaum, Castlegregory.

Club secretary Steven Speirs says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for "not only our club, but also for the local community” as this project will see Castlegregory Celtic FC secure a permanent home.

This season the West Kerry club won promotion to Premier A of the Kerry District League so this is a very appropriate time for them to build for the future.

“We are ready develop the facilities with planning permission also granted for a new access area and car park at the eastern side of the pitch,” Speirs told The Kerryman. “Of course this project will require a big financial outlay and fund-raising is now top of the priority list.

“The local community have been very good to us over the years and now we are asking everyone to make a special effort to help to fund this project so that the club will be in a position to fulfil this dream. The projected costs of this ambitious project are in excess of €100,000 so please give as generously as you can,” the club secretary said.

“Once the pitch purchase is finalised, the immediate development of the facilities will begin with a car park, with future plans of developing a state of the art facility to rival the best in the county. This project will allow the club to develop and grow even further within the local community.

Speirs continued: “Castlegregory Celtic FC was founded in 1995 by a group of local football enthusiasts and we currently have a senior side in both Premier A and 3B respectively of the Kerry District League. Our club has also been awarded the FAI Club Mark which recognises best practice in governance, management and administration.

“This project will benefit many groups within our community, not just the soccer club, as the pitch is currently used by many local groups such as Castlegregory Celtic FC A & B team players, Camp Juniors, the FAI Summer Soccer School with 45 children children catered for, the local primary and secondary schools, soccer for over 45s, and Couch to 5k running programmes.

“Since its inception some 27 years ago the club has always been incredibly lucky in the huge support we receive from local people, groups and businesses. We are asking for your generous backing once again to help us to secure this fantastic facility, one we are proud to call ‘home’ now, and for future generations to come. As the Irish saying goes ‘ní neart go cur le chéile’ [in unity there is strength].”

The club has set up a Gofundme account and people from any part of the world can donate towards the project through this page.