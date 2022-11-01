Camp United see off Listowel Celtic in high-scoring thriller

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Camp United 5

Listowel Celtic 3

After losing their opening two games of the season Camp United registered a good win over Listowel Celtic at Mounthawk Park on Friday night in a high-scoring game.

While rain was teeming down at the start of the game both sides got on with the job in hand admirably and Listowel Celtic went ahead in the first minute of the game from a controversial penalty.

A high ball into the box was contested in the goalmouth and the referee Mike Chapman deemed that Camp United’s James Scanlon was fouled by the Listowel Celtic goalie and he pointed to the sport.

Celtic were every unhappy with the decision and made their feeling shown, but the referee Mike Chapman stuck with his decision. After things calmed down James Scanlon took the penalty and he gave the Celtic goal Michael O’Leary no chance with a superb finish.

They only held their lead for a few minutes as Paudie Quinn won the ball at midfield and linked up with Jo Jo Grimes who headed the ball in front of himself.

Now the Camp goalie Tommy Pierse came off his line but he lost his bearings and Grimes used his class and wizardry to chip the ball over his head into the empty net.

The Fealsiders went ahead in the 15th minute after Tommy Keane sent a great through ball to Paudie Quinn and his shot from just outside the box was parried the Camp goal but the shot still had enough power to go over the goal line.

On the half hour mark Camp were unfortunate not to equalise with a fizzing shot from James Crean cracked off the woodwork after it took a deflection along the way.

The West Kerry side were not to be denied shortly afterwards when the Listowel Celtic goalie dropped the slippery ball and James Crean was on to the ball like flash and finished it to the net.

Camp took the lead just before half time with a nice finish by Andrew Finn had the ball in the net again just before half time and at the game was wide open at half time and to the players relief the rain stopped falling down.

Camp United started the second half on the front foot and a great strike from James Scanlon put two goals between the sides. Shortly after the play restarted Celtic reduced the lead to the minimum again when the ball was bundled over the line amid a forest of players.

Then Jo Jo Grimes made a great run from midfield for Celtic and after getting around a defender he had a clear sight of goals he pulled his shot wide. Celtic had a wonderful chance to get right back into the game in the 78th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick.

The Celtic players would bag their money on Grimes to convert the spot kick especially as it would complete his hat-trick, but his shot was brilliantly saved by the Camp keeper Tommy Pierse diving low to push the ball around the post.

Camp put the game to bed after this Cian Griffin goal. After this Camp played the game at their own pace and ran out comfortable winners at the end.

CAMP UNITED: Tommy Pierse, Cian Griffin, James Crean, Jason Hickson Ger Farrelly, Vince O’Driscoll, Fintan Herlihy, Andrew Finn, James Crean, Donal Crean, Gearoid O’Shea

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Michael O’Leary, Stephen Lonergan, Tommy Keane, Paudie Quinn, Seamus Keane, Pa Walsh, Ernesto Nejac, Kian Clancy, Jo Jo Grimes, Andrew Murphy, Niall Downey Subs: Mikey Fealy, Ronan O’Neill, Callum McSweeney

REFEREE: Mike Chapman