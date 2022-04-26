Busy weekend for Kerry boys and girls teams in SFAI Inter-Leagues

SFAI INTER LEAGUES

The SFAI U-12 Boys Inter-league game in Kilmallock between Limerick County and Kerry was a tight affair with the home side winning 2-1. Daithi Lane got the KSBGL goal.

In the SFAI Munster U-13 semi-final Kerry Gold went down 4-1 to Limerick County with Mikey Corridan getting the Kerry goal.

It was a busy weekend for the U-16 Girls with two games. In the first goals from Ciara Kennedy and Suvi O’Connor in the first half and one each from Ellie Mae Nugent from distance and Helena O’Donoghue, who also had one ruled out a minute earlier, gave Kerry the win which sent them into the Limerick County game with both sides level on points.

The Kerry girls on duty on Sunday put in a great effort but just lost out to the Limerick side 1-0.

U-14 Girls continue Gaynor preparation

The Kerry U-14 Girls Gaynor Cup side continued their preparation for the June tournament with a win over West Cork. Phoebe O’Shea, Holly Boyle, Hannah Casey and two from Emma Daly were the Kerry scorers.

St Brendan’s Park girls book place in U-16 Shield Final

Laurie O’Leary Girls U-16 Shield Semi-final

St Brendan’s Park U-16 Girls booked the first place in the Laurie O’Leary Shield final as they saw off Fenit Samphires in the semi-final. Their goals came from a Mollie Duggan hat-trick and one from Aoife Begley.

Points shared in U-14 Girls Division 1

Iveragh United and Killarney Celtic shared the points following a 1-1 draw in the U-14 Girls Division 1. Vilte Paulauskaite got the Iveragh goal with Ali Bowler replying for Celtic.

Home win in U-13 Girls Premier

Listowel Celtic were 2-1 winners at home to Camp Juniors in the U-13 Girls Premier thanks to goals from Laura Meehan and Ashlyn Falvey. Caoimhe Skinner got the Camp Juniors score.

Dingle Bay into U-13 Shield semis

Dingle Bay Rovers booked their place in the U-13 Shield semi-final thanks to a 3-2 home win over MEK Galaxy B. Saoirse Brosnan, Riona Quinn and Louise Kavanagh scored for Dingle Bay with Izzy Lyons and Louise O’Donoghue replying for MEK.

U-12 Girls Division 1

A goal from Grace Murphy was enough to give Mastergeeha all three points against Listowel Celtic in the U-13 Girls Division 1.

Mastergeeha had a second game in the week and made it four points from six with a 1-1 draw at home to Fenit Samphires. Anna Lenihan scored for the Kilbrean side with Sadhbh Dowling getting the Fenit goal.

Extra-time needed in U-12 Girls Shield

Two goals each from Grace Ryan and Megan Quigg and a great performance from goalkeeper Isabelle O’Connor wasn’t enough for MEK Galaxy as Iveargh United took the win 7-4 after extra-time. Amy and Casey Shanahan got all the Iveragh United goals.

