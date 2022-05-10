Busy week in schoolboys and girls leagues with several titles decided

The Inter Kenmare B team that defeated Castleisland B 3-1 in the U-14 League play-off in Kenmare. Photo by Con Dennehy

SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE

St Brendan’s Park crowned U-12 Premier champions

The action in a busy week in the Slattery’s Carpets and Blinds U-12 Premier saw St Brendan’s Park crowned champions.

Killarney Celtic started off the week’s action with a 1-0 win over Listowel Celtic thanks to a Pa McCarthy goal. Celtic then defeated Killorglin 2-1 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Pa McCarthy and Lachlan Scannell. Tommy Foley replied for Killorglin.

The following night St Brendan’s Park welcomed Killarney Athletic to Christy Leahy Park knowing that a win would give them the title. And after a tight game they got the three points they needed to be crowned champions thanks to Calvin O’Sullivan goal.

Killorglin win at home in U-13 Premier

Goals from Alberto, Aidan Field, Callum Robertson and Darragh Sullivan gave Killorglin the three points in their 13’s Premier clash with Killarney Athletic. David O’Donoghue scored for Athletic.

Seven goal thriller in U-13 Division 2

This game between Castleisland B and The Park D was a rollercoaster. Jacob Piotrowski scored twice to put the Park two up but Alan Wierzanski and Daniel Sullivan levelled matters. Sam McCarthy put Castleisland ahead but Piotrowski completed his hat-trick to make it 3-3. And Ike Echeme then got the winner for the Tralee side.

Castleisland made it two wins from two on Saturday when goals from Tadgh Nolan (2), Conor Lenihan, Sam McCarthy, Alan Wierzanski, Padraig O’Connor and Daniel Sullivan gave them a home win over Fenit B.

Honours even in U-14 Premier

Killarney Athletic and St Brendan’s Park shared the points in their World of Tiles U-14 Premier clash in Woodlawn. Szymon Jasinski and Ben Kelliher got the Athletic goals with Saad Abdalla and Sean O’Neill from a free kick replied for the Tralee side.

Inter win in U-14 Division 2

In the World of Tiles U-14 Division 2 Inter Kenmare B won at home to Castleisland B with their goals coming from Ethan Brennan who got two and Colm Cronin. Adam Gincel replied for Castleisland B.

Inter Kenmare’s win secures U-15 Division 2 title

Inter Kenmare C knew a home win over Listowel Celtic C would see them crowned U-15 Division 2 champions. And they made no mistake thanks to four goals from Sean Casey and one Cathal MacSweeney.

Killarney Celtic’s win in Tralee gives them the U-16 title

An early goal from Jamie Moynihan, who got two on the night, gave Killarney Celtic the perfect start in their must win game against St Brendan’s Park in Tralee. John O’Grady added a third for the Killarney side to wrap up the win and the U-16 Premier title. Jamie Fisher scored for the Park on the night.

SCHOOLGIRLS LEAGUE

South Kerry side into U-14 Shield semi-finals

Iveragh United made the trip to Killarney Athletic a winning one in the U-14 Girls Shield thanks to goals from Vilte Paulauskiene (3), Amie Kelly (2) and Daisy Driscoll. Iveragh United’s reward is a home semi-final against Fenit Samphires.

Killarney Celtic in U-16 Cup final

The U-16 Girls Cup has been named in honour of Lol O’Leary and Killarney Celtic booked their place in the decider as they defeated Camp Juniors. The Celtic goal scorers were Clogadh McGorrian (3), Aideen O’Brien and Eve Culhane.

Iveragh win away in U-12 Division 1

Mastergeeha had two goals from Grace Murphy and one from Anna Lenihan but it wasn’t enough as Iveragh United took the win in Kilbrean Park. Amy Rose Shanahan hit three and Casey Shanahan scored two for the winners.

Killarney Celtic win in U-13 Premier in Tralee

Killarney Celtic made the trip to St Brendan’s Park a winning one in the U-13 Girls Premier thanks to two goals from Ali Bowler and one from Niamh Brosnan. Malwina Janowska got the St Brendan’s Park goal.

Castleisland’s first half goals secures U-16 Division 1 title

Goals from Amelie Kerin and Seana Wilkenson put Castleisland 2-0 up at the break against Fenit Samphires who pulled one back in the second half thanks to a Lily Nowak penalty. However Castleisland held on for the three points which gave them the U-16 Girls Division 1 title with a game to spare.