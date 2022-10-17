Brilliant result for Republic of Ireland women, but men’s side handed a sticky wicket

It was terribly poor luck for Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy to miss out on the latter stages of the campaign

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was fantastic to see the Republic of Ireland Women’s team qualifying for the World Cup, which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Ireland had to do it the hard way and any side that beats Scotland at Hampden Park Glasgow with so much at stake deserve all the plaudits. They played to their strengths using the long throws of Megan Campbell as a weapon of mass destruction and that will be one of their trump cards in the World Cup

The goal which won the game, by Amber Barrett, was poetry in motion. This qualification will give a huge boost to women’s and schoolgirls soccer nationally and now the youngsters coming up have big stars to look up to at International level.

Big headlines were made by the British and Irish press about the Irish team singing a rebel song in the dressing rooms after the game. It was little more than a storm in a teacup realistically as they gave no attention to the fact that some of the Scottish supporters were jeering during the playing of the Irish National anthem.

It was terribly poor luck that Savannah McCarthy missed this tumultuous occasion being out with a bad injury. Hopefully she will be able to recover and get an opportunity to get back into the Irish squad again in the new year and bolster her chances to be part of Vere Pauw’s World Cup squad.

The Republic of Ireland’s men’s team, meanwhile, have been handed a huge task after getting an extremely difficult group in the Euro 2024 Qualification draw. While they will have no chance whatsoever of topping the group their chances of going through as second in the group are very slim given the strength of France and the Netherlands.

Greece are also a very good side and Ireland will struggle to get favourable results against them also. Their best hope is to try to finish third in the group and possibly get in to a play-off.

While they will be the underdogs in their group they will relish to get a shot at France with Thierry Henry’s famous handball still embedded in the hearts of every player who puts the Irish jersey on their backs.

While they would love to beat or draw with the French at the Aviva stadium in the opening game of the qualifiers that is a very tall order by any stretch of the imagination. The Netherlands are not as strong as they used to be so maybe Ireland can snatch something from them over the two games.

Greece are a decent side also and Ireland will need to get four points out of six in their two meetings if they have any chance of qualifying. Gibraltar will be regarded as the whipping boys in the group, but they are always hard to beat them at home.

Realistically Ireland have virtually no chance of finishing second in the group but if they could get anything from the two games against France and the Netherlands it would boost their prospects to snatch third place.

Now they really face the acid and must step up to plate and they must show what they are made of as the meaningless games are over and now is the time for the squad to show their potential on the international stage.

They have matured a good bit along the way under Stephen Kenny’s stewardship and are playing more positive football but now the time has arrived to see how they can match up to the big nations and Kenny must give them the leadership they need to make their presence felt on the big stage again.

Good performances will count for nothing in the Euro 2024 qualification process it is all about getting positive results and putting points on the table.

They have the biggest test in the opening game hosting France at the Aviva Stadium and a full house will be hoping they can get something out of the game.