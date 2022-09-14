Brian Spillane officially steps down as Killarney Celtic boss

Brian Spillane has stepped down for the helm at Killarney Cetlic Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The man who masterminded Killarney Celtic FC’s unprecedented four-in-a-row league and cup success has stepped down as A team manager, but he hasn’t ruled out a return at a future date.

The tactically astute Brian Spillane was at the helm for Celtic’s record run, which saw them romp to four Premier League crowns and four Greyhound Bar Cup successes in the past four seasons.

In the process, Spillane has copper-fasted his place as one of the best managers Kerry soccer scene and, very importantly, he had his teams playing a very attractive brand of attacking football which made them very easy on the eye and popular with supporters.

Spillane has informed club officials that he is stepping aside to focus on other projects, but he will be available going forward in an advisory capacity for coaching activities and other team-related matters.

In the meantime, Celtic FC Chairman Tim Jones has stepped in as interim A team manager and he will put the experience and knowledge he gained from working alongside Brian Spillane to good use.

A longer-term appointment will be made in due course when Celtic officials have time to weigh up all the available options.

“The club would like to thank Brian for his incredible contribution. He has been a magnificent manager and his commitment and drive had to be seen to be believed,” Tim Jones said.

“We would also like to thank his family and all his friends who were alongside him all the way on his incredible journey with Celtic,” he added.