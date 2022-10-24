Brendan Moloney strikes late winner for Killarney Athletic to inflict defeat on neighbours Celtic

Killarney Athletic's Brendan Moloney whose goal on the weekend condemned Killarney Celtic to their first domestic defeat in twelve months

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Athletic 3

Killarney Celtic 2

No your eyes are not deceiving you the scoreline above is correct.

We are on record saying that Killarney Athletic are the side to look out for this season and they proved that at Woodlawn on Sunday morning when they came from behind twice and ended Celtic’s 12 month 100% league record in the KDL winning the town derby in glorious fashion taking home the bragging rights in a five-goal thriller.

Celtic turned out under their new team manager Neilus Hayes and he was delighted to have a tasty game to whet the appetite as he was taking over from Brian Spillane and he has big shoes to fill after the great achievements of Spillane winning four league and cup titles.

There is nothing better than a Killarney local derby to get the adrenalin pumping in both sides and with the pride of their club’s at stake every player on both sides had only one objective on their mind and that was winning the game.

A big crowd turned out for the big showdown and there was a tremendous atmosphere as the game swung into motion. Friendships are put on the back burner at Killarney local derbies as the arch rivals always do their very utmost to try and win these big clashes.

The last time that Athletic defeated Celtic in a big game was seven years ago when they won the Premier A title in a memorable final that was a full house at Mounthawk Park. The game turned out to be a fiercely contested game between two evenly matched sides

Athletic began the game in tentative fashion ensuring they defended well and were ready to hit on the counter attack any opportunity they got. Celtic played their tried and trusted brand of football keeping the ball on the deck moving forward cohesively and putting penetrating attacks together.

Celtic went ahead in the seventh minute with a Matej Vrljicak goal Athletic steadied the ship and they got a free kick after a foul on Brendan Moloney. He played it in to Roko Rujevcan and he finished it to the net from six yards with an audacious back heel.

Celtic responded quickly going ahead again three minutes later after a free kick was parried out by Athletic goalie Trpimir Vrljicak was following up and slotted his shot home. The game was delicately poised 2-1 at the break.

Athletic came out with all guns blazing at the start of the second half and they equalised with a fine header from Pedja Glumcevic. As the game entered the concluding stages it appeared the it was going to end in deadlock.

However everything changed in the 90th when Brendan Moloney took the ball down inside the box and he rifled his shot to the roof of the net for a goal worthy of winning any game.

It was a tremendous performance by Athletic and needless to say players and fans went wild when the final whistle sounded.