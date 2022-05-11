Bowler brace helps Kerry U17s dig out draw away to Cobh Ramblers while U19 team beat same opposition

It was a good weekend for Kerry against Cobh Rambers with the U-19 team winning against the Cork club and the U17s earning a very good 3-3 draw

EA Sports U-17 League of Ireland

Cobh Ramblers 3

Kerry 3

Kerry made the journey to Cork on Saturday hoping to avenge the defeat they sustained a few weeks ago and they turned in a very good performance sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw. Josh Bowler (2) and Andrew Kerins scored for Kerry. Jacub Gaup, Charlie Cummins and Jake Freyne scored for the home side

Kerry squad: Richard Healy, Tom Benson, Sean Treyvaud, Obinna Izehi, Cilian Keogh, Oleksandr Strelanyshen, Alex Hoare,Tojor Silong, Josh Bowler, Oisin Healy, Andrew Kerins. Finn O’Neill, Tojor Silong, Oisin Breen.

EA Sport U-19 League of Ireland Enda McGill Cup

Cobh Ramblers 0

Kerry 2

The Kerry U-19 side were down in Cork on Sunday playing Cobh Ramblers and they came away with a great win to advance to the second round of the cup. Daniel Okwute and Ronan Teahan scored for Kerry.

Charleville Cheese Division 1A

CS Clochain Breannainn 1

AC Athletic 3

This was an important game in the title race in this division as a win for AC would greatly enhance their prospects of reaching the final and a win for CSCB would give them an outside chance of getting to the decider.

While AC got the three points at the end they were put to the pin of their collar by a very spirited West Kerry side. CSCB’s chances of winning the game became very difficult when one of their players was red carded on the hour mark for handling a ball that was on its way to net.

AC went ahead in the 30th minute when David Egan scored from the penalty spot. They doubled their advantage early in the second half with a wonderful strike from Jason Diggins from 25 yards.

CSCB pulled a goal back in the 65th minute from Cian O’Grady. However AC responded quickly with a Joseph Diggins goal and the Causeway side ran out comfortable winners at the end.

Ballyheigue Athletic 5

QPR 2

Ballyheigue Athletic moved up to within two points of table toppers The Park after a big win over QPR. Frankie Flaherty bagged a hat trick while Cian Tuite and Tomas Gaynor completed the scoring for the seasiders.

It is a real tight race for a place in the final in this division with the Park almost over the line and it is a nail-biting affair for the second spot with Ballyheigue Athletic and AC Athletic in the frame.

AC Athletic have their own destiny in their hands as they have a game in hand over Ballyheigue and that could be vital when the last games of the season are played.

Charleville Cheese Division 1B

Ballymac Celtic 1

Mastergeeha 2

Mastergeeha clinched their place in the league final and kept their 100% record intact with a narrow victory over Ballymac Celtic who are out of the title race now. James Nagle and Paul O Riordan scored for the Kilcummin side. It is now between Dingle Bay Rovers and Windmill United for the second place in the final with 4 points between the sides at present but Windmill have a game in hand.

Charleville Cheese Division 3B

Athletico Ardfert 5

Lisard Wanderers B 1

Athletico Ardfert are looking good for a place in the league final after a comfortable win over Lisard Wanderers B. All they need is another point in their remaining three games to clinch a spot in the final Fionan Egan (2), Michael Davis, Martin O Donoghue and John Farragher scored for the winners. Danny Feehan scored for Lisard Wanderers.

Charleville Cheese U-17 League

Killarney Celtic 6

Killarney Athletic 0

The Killarney town derby did not live up to its billing with Celtic winning the game at ease and came away with the bragging rights. Luke O’Neill, Timmy Moynihan, Eoghan Crowley, Colin Callaghan, Robert Brooks and Brian O’Sullivan scored for the winners.