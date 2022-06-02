Billy Dennehy to lead Kerry FC bid for League of Ireland license

Billy Dennehy is one of a three-man group leading the application process for a League of Ireland license for Kerry FC Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Soccer in the Kingdom is on the cusp of a new era with the news that Kerry Football Club – which operates with the co-operation of the Kerry District League – has applied to enter the licensing process for a place in the League of Ireland.

The bid will be led by Billy Dennehy – who has managed the Kerry FC Under 17s and Under 19s in the League of Ireland for the last number of seasons – as well as American based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough.

The new club, which will be based at the KDL’s Mounthawk Park base, hopes to bring League of Ireland Football to the county as soon as February 2023.

Kerry FC have been competing at underage level nationally for the last six seasons now with former Sunderland player Dennehy, as mentioned, heavily involved.

Kerry FC has also attracted the coaching talents of former Nottingham Forest player Brendan Moloney, who has helmed the Under 17s for the past two seasons.

In a statement released this morning, Kerry FC say that “it has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom and Kerry FC hope to be successful in our bid to bring League of Ireland football to Mounthawk Park in February 2023.

"We have been working with the Kerry District League for many months now to realise this dream and complete the player pathway for the players of Kerry after six years competing in the underage National Leagues,” the statement continues.

"The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry Football Club.

"Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

"Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry.

"More information will be released in due course.”