Big weekend of games for Killarney sides in Munster Junior Cup

Celtic host Waterford Crystal, while Athletic welcome another Déise side, Villa FC

kerryman

Mike Rice

Killarney Celtic and Killarney Athletic have big games this weekend in the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup..

Celtic host Waterford Crystal at Celtic Park, while Athletic have to make the long trek to Waterford to play Villa FC who are a very strong outfit.

