Big weekend of games for Killarney sides in Munster Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic and Killarney Athletic have big games this weekend in the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup..

Celtic host Waterford Crystal at Celtic Park, while Athletic have to make the long trek to Waterford to play Villa FC who are a very strong outfit.

The Killarney Celtic game kicks off at Celtic Park at 2pm while the kick off in the Athletic game is at 3pm. Both games are on Sunday afternoon.

Killarney Celtic v Waterford Crystal

Killarney Celtic face Waterford Crystal at Celtic Park and this is a difficult assignment against a very formidable side.

They will be hoping to make home advantage count, but they have to perform at their best if they have any hope of winning the game.

They come into this game after a great win in the FAI Junior Cup and a big Premier A win over Castleisland on Saturday evening and they will be hoping to keep the momentum going. It is a game Celtic can win but they will have to play to their full potential to get over the winning line.

Manager Neilus Hayes will have his side well charged up for the big game and after a series of good results in recent weeks they will be going into the game with plenty of confidence.

It is very seldom that Celtic lose big games at home and everyone will be hoping that they can keep this trend going on Sunday.

Killarney Athletic v Villa FC (Waterford)

Meanwhile Athletic have a huge task in their hands travelling to play Waterford side Villa FC.

They defeated Killarney Celtic 8-0 in the Munster Champions Trophy, but it was a bit of a freak result as Celtic had an understrength team on duty.

Athletic were very unlucky not to progress to the last 32 in the FAI Junior Cup two weeks ago losing to a 90th minute goal by Donegal side Castlefin. They are flying in Premier A this season and while they will go into the game as underdogs they are well capable of springing a surprise result.

Stuart Templeman is bringing the best out of his squad this year and they will have no fear of their illustrious opponents.

While Athletic might not be the punters choice for the game they will have their own game plan and will be in with a big shout if they play up to scratch.

While the odds are stacked against them everyone will be keeping their fingers crossed that they can topple the Waterford side in their back garden on Sunday.