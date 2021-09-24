Big weekend of FAI Junior Cup action ahead for Kerry clubs

FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

Next weekend fifteen Kerry clubs will enter the race for the most prestigious junior cup competition in the country – the FAI Junior Cup.

Over 600 clubs participate in the competition every year and consequently it is very difficult to win as it has been dominated by clubs from the Dublin area as well as big clubs from the Limerick Clare and Cork areas.

A Kerry side have never won the competition but Killarney Celtic went close six years ago losing the semi-final on penalties against Dublin side Sheriff FC.

Traditionally Castleisland Killarney Athletic, Tralee Dynamos, Killarney Celtic Listowel Celtic and Dingle Bay Rovers always manage to have a good run in the competition but it is very difficult to go all the way to the final which such huge cubs involved.

A bit of a misadventure resulted in Castleisland not being entered for the competition. They sent in an application by e-mail but the FAI claim they did not get it in time for the draw.

Naturally the club feel very aggrieved at not being included in the draw and took the matter with the FAI, but were unable to get a satisfactory explanation for their omission.

There are three all-Kerry clashes in the draw this time round and that ensures that at least three Kerry sides will progress to the next round but it also means that three Kerry clubs will make their exit also.

For some of the low profile clubs it is an opportunity to play in a big national competition and if the get an away draw it often leads to a great day out for the club. Up until the early 1990’s clubs progressed to the Kerry / Clare Desmond League Final and it was an open draw after that.

Asdee Rovers got to the area final back in 1992 the same year they were crowned Kerry Munster Junior Cup champions, but they were defeated by Clare side Newtown in Shannon.

Now all clubs crave to make it to the last 32 as after that it is an open draw. Of the 15 teams that compete in the tournament next weekend most of them will be confident they have a good chance of winning their games, while for other clubs it will be an occasion to play against clubs from other parts of Munster and while they will be hoping to win their games and if they don’t they will take it in their stride and get back to the domestic scene the following weekend.

Strand Road v Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic will go into this game as red hot favourites, but they wont have it all their own way as their opponents are a good side and can be a match any team on their day.

Celtic swept the boards in competitions last season and they are just as strong this season and will be very difficult to defeat

While the Tralee side will give it their best shot it would be a surprise of gigantic proportions if Killarney Celtic don’t win the game

Verdict: Killarney Celtic

Killorglin v Ballyheigue Athletic

Killorglin will be the favourites in this game but they must be cautious as Ballyheigue have began the season very well and will have no fear of their opponents. It should be a tight enough game, but Killorglin have the credentials to win the game.

Verdict: Killorglin

MEK Galaxy v Tralee Dynamos

This is a tough one to call as there is likely to be very little between the sides. Dynamos play in the top flight of Kerry soccer while MEK play in Premier B.

Even though Dynamos have been going through a transition phase in recent seasons they are still a very strong side.

They will start as favourites, but MEK will be out to upset the apple cart but they may come up short.

Verdict: Tralee Dynamos

Newmarket Celtic (Clare) v Classic FC

The dice has fallen unkindly for Classic FC as they travel to Clare to play formidable side Newmarket Celtic.

They are one of the strongest clubs in the country and will be extremely difficult to beat in their home ground.

Killarney Celtic have perished there in the past but Classic won’t be travelling to make out the numbers and no doubt manager Timmy Lynch will have his own game plan to try and outwit the Bannermen.

While Classic will be hoping to perform a shock result this one may be a step too far for the Tralee club.

Verdict: Newmarket Celtic

Asdee Rovers v Ballingarry (Desmond League)

Asdee travel to West Limerick where they face a very strong Ballingarry side.

The Desmond League side have a good run in the competition every season and are well used to winning big games.

Asdee will enjoy the experience of playing in the national competition but the home side are unlikely to be beaten on their home sod.

Verdict: Ballingarry

Bridge United (Clare) v The Park

The Park head off to Clare to face a Bridge United side who are used to winning games in this competition.

The Park are a young side who are gelling satisfactorily as a unit and have improved a lot over the past few seasons.

While they will go into this game as underdogs and they should give the Clare side a good run for their money but the home side should be strong enough to secure a win.

Verdict: Bridge United

Shannon Hibernians (Clare) v Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic also journey to Clare where they face Shannon Hibernians.

Celtic have looked very impressive in their two opening games in the league and with these two games under their belts they are well prepared for what lies ahead.

The Fealesiders will go into this game as favourites and should be good enough to come away with a win.

Verdict: Listowel Celtic

Killarney Athletic v Fern Celtic FC (Clare)

Killarney Athletic are also in the Banner County and should be much too strong for Fern Celtic who are a relatively new club who play in Division 3 of the Clare League.

Verdict: Killarney Athletic

Mastergeeha v Lifford FC (Clare)

Mastergeeha travel to Ennis and face a stern test against Lifford FC. They are a big Ennis club who are used to winning games in big competitions.

However, Mastergeeha lifted a league title last season and will be going into the game with plenty of confidence.

There won’t be too much between the sides and Mastergeeha may be good enough to squeeze out a win.

Verdict: Mastergeeha

Windmill United v Kildimo United (Desmond League)

Windmill travel to Limerick to take on Division 1 Desmond League side Kildimo United.

The Desmond League side are similar to Windmill as they are a small club in a rural area and both sides will relish meeting in a major competition.

This should be a tight game and Windmill might be good enough to shade it on the day.

Verdict: Windmill United

Dingle Bay Rovers v Shannon Olympic (Clare)

Dingle Bay Rovers host Shannon Olympic and should be in with a reasonable chance of winning this one.

The West Kerry club have focused their attention on the game at underage level in recent season’s and have brought through a panel of young players who are improving with every game.

The will be hoping to make home advantage count in this game and are well capable of bringing off a surprise result.

Verdict: Dingle Bay Rovers

REST OF THE DRAW

Shannon Town B v Breska Rovers

Ennis Town Fc v Broadford United

Abbeyfeale United v Bunratty Cratloe FC

Shannon Town A v Rathkeale FC

Newcastlewest Town v Coole FC.

Glin Rovers v Kilcornan AFC

FIXTURES

Sunday September 26

FAI Centenary Junior Cup

2pm Newmarket Celtic v Classic Fc, Nemarket

11-30am Strand Road Fc v Killarney Celtic, Mounthawk Park

2pm Asdee Rovers v Ballingarry Afc, Asdee

2pm Bridge United v St Brendans Park Fc

2pm Shannon Hibernians v Listowel Celtic

2pm Killarney Athletic v Fern Celtic Fc, Woodlawn

2pm Mastergeeha Fc v Lifford Afc, Kilbrean Park

2pm Windmill United v Kildimo United, Mounthawk Park

11-30am Killorglin Afc v Ballyheigue Athletic

2pm Dingle Bay Rovers v Shannon Olympic

2pm MEK Galaxy v Tralee Dynamos, Fossa



Provisional Fixtures

Round 2, 17/10/2021, Round 3, 07/11/2021, Round 4, 28/11/2021

Round 5, 09/01/2022, Round 6, 30/01/2022.

Quarter Finals, 06/03/2022

Semi Finals, 03/04/2022

Final, 01/05/2022