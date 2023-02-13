Ballymac Celtic’s win over Windmill United helps them move up the table

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Ballymac Celtic 3

Windmill United 2

There was a big surprise here with Ballymac Celtic who have been finding the going tough since the start of the season upsetting the apple card defeating title chasing Windmill United.

Ballymac Celtic seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win in this game leading 3-0 entering the final 10 minutes but they were stung in the tail late on with Windmill scoring twice to make it an uneasy last few minutes for the winners at the end.

It turned out to be a very entertaining game spiced up by a decent standard of football. Windmill started the game in positive fashion and created a couple of early chances but were unable to get the breakthrough they sought.

Ballymac went ahead in the 17th minute on the break when Dean O’Connell won possession at midfield who linked up with Dwyer Tobin. He spotted the run of Dónal Daly who came into the box at an angle and found the net with a powerful shot that gave the Windmill keeper no chance.

Now Windmill were shading the exchanges at midfield, but despite creating a few half chances they were unable to manufacture a goal.

Both sides showed plenty of creativity at the start of the second half with Windmill on the front foot and while they created a few good goal scoring opportunities but they were denied by a number of excellent saves by the Ballymac goalkeeper Mikie Kelliher.

As Windmill pressed for an equaliser Ballymac applied a sucker punch on the counter attack with Dwyer Tobin delivering an accurately measured pass to Denis Nolan and he jinxed past a defender and found the net with a great finish.

When Dónal Nolan scored their third goal in the 75th minute it appeared that Ballymac were home and dry. However, Windmill came with a late rally and their prolific goal scorer Paudie Bailey found the net from a David Rogers corner kick.

It got better for the Blennerville side shortly afterwards when a foul in the box resulted in a penalty kick.

Paudie Bailey made no mistake from 12 yards and now Ballymac’s hearts began to miss a beat as Windmill made a last ditch effort to finding an equaliser but they ran out of time and Ballymac secured the three points.

This win takes Ballymac out of the nether regions of the league table and will give them plenty of encouragement to get a consistent run going in the games that lie ahead.

While this defeat was a bit of a set-back for Windmill’s title aspirations, but they will be in the mix for a place in the League Final at the time that matters near the end of the season.

WINDMILL UNITED: Thomas O’Sullivan, Brian Murphy, Sean Kerins, Gary Savage, Luke Mulligan, Paudie Bailey, David Rogers, Martin Loucher, Adam Hegarty, Wayne Conway, Denis McElligott, Dylan Griffin, Conor Burke, Pa McCarthy, Cormac Lynch, Jack Lynch

BALLYMAC CELTIC: Mikey Kelliher, Anto Murphy, Matt Healy, Jack Myers, Sean Dillane, Vinny Murphy, Dwyer Tobin, Dara Regan, Dean O’Connell, Donal Daly, Donal Nolan, Gary Howard, Ronan Dalton, Shane Kelliher Donal Dillane