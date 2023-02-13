Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ballymac Celtic’s win over Windmill United helps them move up the table

United’s title challenge damaged but not holed below the water by set-back

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1B

Ballymac Celtic 3

Privacy