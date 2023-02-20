Ballymac Celtic move to mid-table after two-goal victory over CS Abbeydorney

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Ballymac Celtic 4

CS Abbeydorney 2

After a slow start to the season Ballymac Celtic are now beginning to get good results on a more frequent basis and they notched up another win at Mounthawk Park on Sunday evening after defeating CS Abbeydorney who are finding the going tough this season.

CS Abbeydorney got off to a flying start going ahead after just five minutes with a fine finish by Ruairi Donovan. They went close again shortly afterwards with a Steve O’Sullivan effort just flashing past the wrong side of the post.

Ten minutes later they doubled their lead with a fine strike by Oisin Maunsell. This was a major wake up call for Ballymac Celtic and put three good attacking moves together which created goal scoring opportunities.

They should have pulled a goal back, but Dónal Dillane put a decent chance wide. The woodwork denied them a few minutes later with a blockbuster of a shot by Dean O’Connell struck the post and they were denied again by a fine save by the CS Abbeydorney keeper.

Eventually Ballymac decreased the deficit just before the break when Dean O’Connell set up Dónal Dillane and he applied a great finish to leave the game delicately balanced after 45 minutes.

Ballymac took up where they left off at half time as the second half got underway and a quick brace of goals turned the game in their favour.

They brought the game back to parity in the 53rd minute when Dónal Dillane showed great vision to spot Dónal Daly in a pocket of space inside the box and he found the net with a fine finish.

They went ahead four minutes later with a cracking goal by Shane Kelliher. CS Abbeydorney had a spell of dominance after this, but they were unable to create an equaliser with Gavin Slattery getting the best chance to score but he was unable to find the target.

The game was hanging on a thread as the clock wore on but Balllymac caught their opponents on a quick breakaway late in the game with Dónal Daly racing past a number of opponents and he found the net from a tight angle to clinch the three league points.

Now Ballymac are in a comfortable mid-table position and, while they won’t feature in the league title race, they could be a side to watch out for in the cup competitions.

BALLYMAC CELTIC: Aros Pavzocis, Anto Murphy, Matt Healy, Jack Myers, Seán Dillane, Shane Kelliher, Dean O’Connell, Dara Regan, Gary Howard, Donal Dillane, Donal Daly, Mike Herlihy

CS ABBEYDORNEY: Shane Donovan, Gavin Slattery, Seán O’Mahoney, Callum Sullivan, Gary Hogan, Oisín Maunsell, Mikey Clifford, Steve O’Sullivan, Steven Egan, Ronan Donovan, Mikey Kellliher, Colm McCarthy