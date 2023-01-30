Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ballyheigue Athletic affirm title credentials with big win over CSCB

The seasiders hit five past CSCB in Mounthawk Park last Sunday

The Ballyheigue Athletic team ahead of their victory over CSCB at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

The Ballyheigue Athletic team ahead of their victory over CSCB at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Ballyheigue Athletic team ahead of their victory over CSCB at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Ballyheigue Athletic team ahead of their victory over CSCB at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Mike Rice

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

CSCB 2

Privacy