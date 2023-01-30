Ballyheigue Athletic affirm title credentials with big win over CSCB

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

CSCB 2

Ballyheigue Athletic A 5

League leaders Ballyheigue Athletic’s title credentials were up for scrutiny at Mounthawk Park on Sunday when they locked horns with CS Cloc Breannain in the big top of the table clash with the West Kerry side requiring a win to reignite their title prospects. However, the seasiders passed this stern test with flying colours with a very impressive win.

They began the game on the front foot and went ahead after just four minutes. Frankie Flaherty latched on to an accurately directed over the top ball and after taking control of the ball he closed in on goals, but he was denied by a good parry by the CSCB goalie.

However, Flaherty was following up the partially saved shot and he made no mistake at the second time of asking with a clinical finish .

CSCB put a couple of half chances together after this with Eoghan Lyne going close and they were unlucky not to have equalised shortly afterwards when a Jimmy Grady shot came back off the woodwork and was cleared out the field.

Ballyheigue doubled their lead in the 25th minute after great approach work created a pocket of space for Cian Tuite and the sharpshooter found the net with a great finish. They put another good attack together before half-time, but a decent effort by Frankie Flaherty was saved by the CSCB goalie.

CSCB were still in with a shout at the break, but they knew the next score would be crucial and they had to get it to have any chance in the game. However, Ballyheigue put clear daylight between the sides 10 minutes into the second half when Dylan Hennebery got on to the end of a corner kick and headed past the CSCB keeper.

CSCB got a glimmer of hope straight afterwards when Michael O’Dowd found the net with a neat strike. This gave them a huge lift and Ballyheigue goalie Conor Hurley had to come to their rescue making a great save to deny Jimmy Grady, while a free kick from Timmy Moriarty was just inches wide.

However, this was as good as it got for the West Kerry side with Cian Tuite finding the net to restore Ballyheigue’s two goal advantage. Then CSCB took advantage of poor defending by Ballyheigue with Michael O Dowd making it 4-2.

However, Ballyheigue put the game to bed in the 83rd minute with a Cian Tuite goal.

CS CLOCHAN BREANAINN: Kevin Dowd, Jack O’Neill, Tadgh Connor, Jack Nix, Conor Greaney, Ross Spillane, Eoghan Lyne, Patrick O’Donoghue, Jimmy O’Grady, Timmy Moriarty, C J Daniels, Brendan Russell, David Sullivan, Michael O’Dowd, Fergus Kerin, Tadgh Kerin.

BALLYHEIGUE ATHLETIC: Conor Hurley, Danny Casey, Sean Patterson, Jimmy O’Halloran, Seamie Foran, Fionn Kavanagh, Dylan Hennebery, Michael Hudson, Frankie Flaherty, Cian Tuite, Will O’Keeffe, Seán Porter, Cian Lavelle