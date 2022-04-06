Ballyhar Dynamos win Under-12 Division 1 South play-off against MEK Galaxy

Action from the Tralee Dynamos versus Park game in the U-14 Premier played on Monday evening in Cahermoneen, Tralee

KERRY SCHOOLBOYS / GIRLS SOCCER LEAGUE

With Ballyhar Dynamos and MEK Galaxy finished level at the top of the U12 Division 1 South the League title was decided in the play-off played at Celtic Park.

The sides still could not be separated in the first half but in the second period Jack Kelly and Adam Fleming got the goals that gave Ballyhar Dynamos the trophy. MEK’s cause was not helped by the ankle injury suffered by Cade Jameson.

KSBGL Chairman Aidan Murnane was on hand to present the side for Mort Scott Park with their trophy.

U-12 Premier

Goals from James Callaghan and Sean Lyne gave Killarney Athletic the points in their away game at Inter Kenmare in a game where the Athletic keeper also saved a penalty.

Inter Kenmare were 3-1 winners at home to Tralee Dynamos whose reply came from Cian Fitzgerald.

A hat trick from Calvin O’Sullivan and one each from Shane Griffin and Brendan Duggan saw St Brendan’s Park take the win away to Mastergeeha. Darragh Keane and Cian Maher got the home sides goals.

U-12 Division 1 North

Ben Clifford scored for Tralee Dynamos B with Padraig O’Connor replying for Camp Juniors in a game that ended 1-1.

Goals from Patrick Leen and Noah Reilly gave St Brendan’s Park B A 2-0 win away at Dingle Bay Rovers.

Jamie Moriarty scored for Ballyheigue but they went down 4-1 at home to Fenit Samphires.

U-12 Division 2

MEK Galaxy B had goals from Joe Stephenson and Thomas Lynch in their 2-1 win at home to Inter Kenmare B and the win over their nearest challengers give them the U12 Division 2 title.

Oisin Lane and Aaron Horan scored for Castleisland B as they defeated Camp Juniors B 2-1. Cole Shannon got the Camp goal.

Sam Moore scored for Mastergeeha C but they went down 2-1 at home to Ballyhar Dynamos B.

U-13 Premier

The win for St Brendan’s Park over LB Rovers sees them move level with MEK Galaxy at the top of the table and the Tralee side also have a game in hand. Their goals came from Johnny Neilings, Edison Jahiri (2), Jack Daly, Conor O’Regan, Cayden Roche and Touyo King.

On Saturday goals from Mikey Corridan (2), Dara Harty, Austin Donnelly and Killian O’Brien saw Fenit Samphires defeat Killarney Athletic. William Fogarty got one back for Athletic.

U-13 Division 2 North

Two goals from Conor O’Reilly and one each from Sean Barron, Paul O’Mahony, Shane Moran and Sean Allen saw LB Rovers extend their U-13 Division 2 North lead after defeating Camp Juniors B whose goal came from Conor Flaherty.

U-14 Premier

Killarney Athletic and Tralee Dynamos shared the points after a six-goal thriller. Evan Doona, Cillian Coffey and Ben Kelliher got the Athletic goals. Fionn O’Dalaigh and Christy Burke were the Dynamos scorers and their keeper John Leen made some big saves to deny Athletic a winner.

Ciaran Bermingham was the only scorer in the game where Killorglin defeated Inter Kenmare 1-0.

U-14 Division 1

Goals from Tuoyo King and Johnny Neilings and a big performance from keeper Sean McCannon saw Park B win away at Mastergeeha whose goal came from Ben Carmody.

Allyn O’Shea got two and Mikey O’Leary and Darragh Murphy one each in Camp Juniors home win over Castleisland. Jason Brosnan and Cody McMahon replied for Castleisland.

U-14 Division 2

Xavier Wensierski scored twice for the Park C but it wasn’t enough to get them any points as Cody McMahon, Seamus Phelan, Sean O’Connor, Adam Gincel and Jermiah Flynn all scored for Castleisland B as they took the win.

U-16 Division 1

Goals from Fintan O’Sullivan (3), Marc O’Connor (2) and one each from Marcus Draper, James Galvin and Zack Driscoll saw Iveragh United take all three points in their home game against Killorglin C.

Camp girls win by the odd goal in seven against MEK in U12 Premier

U12 Premier

Two goals from Aoibhinn Callaghan and one each from Meabh Kennedy and Ellie Fitzgerald saw Camp Juniors defeat MEK 4-3.

U-12 Division 1

The Shanahan sisters shared their sides goals between them with Casey getting three and Amy Rose two as Iveragh United won at MEK Galaxy B.

There was only one goal in the Fenit Samphires versus Castleisland game and it went to the away side thanks to Isabel Walmsley.

U-14 Premier

Goals from Laura Falvey, Laura Meehan and Rachel Lennon saw Listowel Celtic defeat Killarney Celtic in U-14 Premier. Emily Buckley replied for Killarney Celtic.

U-14 Division 1

Iveragh United were 3-0 winners at home to Castleisland. Chloe Walsh scored for LB Rovers and Kate O’Toole replied for Killarney Athletic as the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Two goals from Alisha Deady and one from Nessa Kirby saw Fenit Samphires win 3-2 away at Killarney Celtic whose reply came from Ali Bowler and Ella O’Connor.