Austin Stacks star Wayne Guthrie signs for Kerry FC

Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has switched codes to sign for Kerry FC in the League of Ireland Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has signed for Kerry FC ahead of the club’s League of Ireland First Division campaign, which gets underway next month.

Guthrie is probably better known in the Kingdom for his exploits with the Rockies and the Kerry minor footballers, but has a very solid pedigree in association football having played underage soccer in the county with Kingdom Boys (and also at Under 15 level with the Republic of Ireland), before moving cross channel to Peterborough United.

On his return from England, the Tralee man signed for Tralee Dynamos and played in the old League of Ireland A Championship, as well as playing a key role in the side’s FAI Cup run in 2009.

Guthrie was also a key component of Austin Stacks rise back to prominence in the early part of the last decade and played at midfield alongside William Kirby when the club famously won the 2014 County Senior Football Championship under the management of Stephen Stack.

He went on to win a Munster senior club championship that season, before the club lost out to Slaughtneil in the All Ireland club semi-final in Portlaoise the following year.

Read More

More recently he’s been playing between the sticks for Austin Stacks and in 2021 helped the club to a second County Senior Football Championship triumph in eight years with a famous victory over cross-town rivals Kerins O’Rahillys under the management of Wayne Quillinan.

“Soccer has always been my first love and if Kerry FC had happened years ago I would have given my all to wear the Kerry soccer jersey. I’m delighted that Billy [Dennehy] and his team have given me the opportunity to prove I am still able to play and I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” the former Kerry minor footballer said having signed on the dotted line.

Kerry FC Director of Football and first team manager Billy Dennehy expressed satisfaction at having snapped up a a player of Guthrie’s stature and pedigree.

“Wayne is a player that excelled in GAA terms in recent years, but before that he represented his country and had a very strong soccer background from a young age,” he said.

"When Kerry FC got the green light, Wayne reached out to us here and expressed a real desire to come in and be a part of Kerry FC. He came in training for a couple of weeks and showed a great attitude and determination and a great desire to be a part of Kerry Football Club.

"Because of that, we are very happy to give him the opportunity to be involved in the club and I’m excited to see how he adapts to us and the environment and how he performs for the season ahead.”

In addition to the former Munster minor footballer of the year, Kerry FC have added an additional three players to the squad. All three are academy graduates: Ronan Teahan, Samuel Aladesanusi and Togor Silong.

18-year-old Ronan Teahan has played for Kerry FC at Under 15, 17 and 19 level over the past number of years. The central midfielder played for Iveragh United before signing for the Kerry FC underage side.

Versatile defender Samuel Aladesanusi also played at every underage level for Kerry FC since signing from St Brendan’s Park for the Under 15 side three years ago. The 18-year-old can play at both right-back and centre-back for the senior side.

While Togor Silong would be the club's newest recruit, signing from Park FC to Kerry FC’s Under 17 squad midway through the 2021 campaign. Last term, 17-year-old Togor graduated to the Under 19 side and played in central midfield.