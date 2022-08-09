Atletico Ardfert win Division 3A League title after replay win over Iveragh United

Ian Moriarty of Iveragh United, and Chris Lawlor, Atletico Ardfert, in the Charleville Cheese Division 3B League Final replay at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 3A FINAL

Atletico Ardfert 4

Iveragh United 2

Atletico bridging a 12-year silverware drought lifting the Division 3A title in impressive fashion at Mounthawk on Friday evening. The early part of the game did not provide too many goal scoring chances but as time moved on both sides were getting much more creative.

Atletico Ardfert went ahead in the 19th minute when Gerry Wallace delivered a great over the top ball for Stephen Orphen to run on to and he rifled the ball to the net in emphatic fashion. They put another good attack together shortly afterwards and it took a smart save by Ferdia Greaney to prevent another goal.

Five minutes from the break Iveragh got back on level terms when Jack Landers was taken down in the box the referee pointed to the spot.

After brushing himself off Landers sent the Atletico goalie the wrong way with a sublime conversion.

Tom Moloney was through on goals for Ardfert and just as he was about to pull the trigger he was denied by a fantastic tackle by Kielan Moriarty.

Ardfert went ahead again in the 55th minute when a Chris Lawlor free kick was partially saved by the Iveragh goalkeeper Ferdia Greaney but the ball went out of his grasp and Mike Davis was following up and he scored from close range.

Iveragh brought the game back to parity in the 65th minute with an excellent strike by Jack Landers.

The game was wide open going into the final twenty minutes with both sides striving to try and secure another goal.

Then the Ardfert manager brought on Colin Walsh and the super sub found the net twice to clinch the title for his side.

It was the bit of extra experience that won the game for Ardfert as Iveragh are a young side who will get much better when they obtain more experience.

Atletico Ardfert: Steven Power, Chris Lawlor, Seanie Brosnan, Gerry Wallace, Daithi Griffin, John Farragher, Mike Davis, Tom Moloney, Earnan Ferris, Kevin Orphen, Fionan Egan, Cian McCarthy, Jamie Hogan, Martin O’Donoghue, Eoin McElligott, Colin Walsh.

Iveragh United: Ferdia Greaney, Anthony Cournane, Jack Daly, Mark Quigley, Darren Kelly, Alex Coffey, Kevin Moriarty, Kilean Moriarty, Odhran O’Shea, Jack Landers, Cathal O’Shea, Niall Brosnan, Ian Moriarty, Stephen Murphy, Paul Curran, Liam George.