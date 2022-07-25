Ardfert and Iveragh United must go again after entertaining Kerry league final draw

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DVISION 3B FINAL

Atletico Ardfert 2

Iveragh United 2

This last senior league final of the season at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening was between two sides that have gone through a transition period in recent years after a lot of their players faded into retirement and a new stream of players emerged who are making their presence felt in the KDL.

While both clubs are no strangers to winning league titles they have been encountering a bit of a silverware drought in recent years and they were determined to rectify it in this game.

Iveragh United took a hiatus from the KDL for a few seasons and focused a lot on the game at underage level for a number of years and now many of these players are making the grade at senior level.

Atletico Ardfert had a similar problem to contend with when a good few of their senior players retired. They managed to secure a number of new recruits and as their squad gelled together they began to become title contenders in their division.

The club got a huge boost when a new astro turf facility opened locally and now this is their home pitch. The club has been struggling a bit in recent years but they enjoyed a great season this year and getting to the league final capped it all.

Club stalwart Tony Neary has single-handedly done a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes keeping the club afloat during difficult times and now they have come out of it stronger than ever.

They qualified for the final is tremendous fashion and were hoping to end the season on a high winning the league title.

Iveragh did not have any kind of decent preparation for the final as they had to wait for weeks on end to find out who their opponents were going to be.

It turned out to be an excellent game between two evenly matched sides and a draw was probably a fair outcome at the end. The standard of football in the game was excellent with play moving from end to end on a constant basis.

Both sides have some very highly talented players and they were exhibiting their skills in the wide open spaces of Mounthawk Park. The majority of the game was played at a cracking pace, but late on they became more cautious making sure not to concede a late goal.

Iveragh got off to a great start taking the lead after just three-minutes. It came from a quick attack and when a Ardfert defender handled the ball in the box referee Adrian Quirke pointed to the spot.

Jack Landers put away the spot kick in eloquent fashion. Seven minute later the game was all square after a well-manufactured goal by Atletico Ardfert.

Good build up play at midfield released Nathan O’Driscoll down the wing and he linked up with Kevin Orpen and when he got into the box he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper only to come back off the crossbar, but Earnan Ferris was observing what happened and he was in like a flash and nodded the ball into the unguarded net.

Iveragh had a good chance to go ahead again in the 23rd minute when Jack Landers latched on to a great through ball from Cathal O’Shea and his powerful volley appeared to be heading for the net but it was acrobatically saved by the Ardfert keeper Dan Finnegan.

Down the other end Ardfert put a promising attack together with Seánie Brosnan and Kevin Orpen doing the spade work to set up Mike Davis but he was denied by a fine save by the Iveragh goalie Ferdia Greaney.

Iveragh regained the lead in the 35th minute with a splendid individual goal by Jack Landers who ran on to the ball on the verge of the box and he let fly with a superb shot that gave the Iveragh keeper no chance.

The game was delicately poised at half-time, but Ardfert came out with all guns blazing at the start of the second half and they equalised within three minutes.

A lack of communications in the Iveragh defence which allowed the ball to hop dangerously in the box proved costly with Earnan Ferris setting up Kevin Orpen and he drilled a low shot to the back of the net.

Both sides continued to try and engineer a winner but both defences were every tight and very few chances were created. Ardfert had a late half chance but Tom Moloney was denied by a decent save by the Iveragh goalie Ferdia Greaney.

After a highly entertaining game it was a fair outcome at the end and if the replay is half as good as this one it will be well worth going to see.

ATLETICO ARDFERT: Dan Finnegan, Seanie Brosnan, Chris Lawlor, Gerry Wallace, John Farragher, Mike Davis, Tom Moloney, Earnan Ferris, Kevin Orpen, Nathan O’Driscoll, Cian McCarthy, Jamie Hogan, Dáith Griffin, Fionan Egan, Martin O’Donoghue

IVERAGH UNITED: Ferdia Greaney, Kevin Moriarty, Mark Quigley, Alex Coffey, Darren Kelly, Kielan Moriarty, Earnan O’Shea, Jack Landers, Niall Brennan, Anthony Cournane, Cathal O’Shea, Luke Kelly, Seán Teahan, Jack Daly

REFEREE: Adrian Quirke, assistants Tom O’Sullivan and Kevin Cunningham